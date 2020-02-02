The week ahead for Feb. 3 to Feb. 9

Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release data on new motor vehicle sales in Japan for January.
The Otsu District Court will hold the first hearing of a retrial in a case about the 2003 death of a hospital patient in which a former assistant nurse convicted of killing him by removing his respirator is expected to be acquitted. Mika Nishiyama, 40, was found guilty in 2005 and served 12 years in prison for killing a 72-year-old man at a hospital in Shiga Prefecture. But the Supreme Court ordered her retrial in March last year, upholding a lower court’s ruling that said it was possible the patient died from natural causes. Nishiyama’s not guilty defense is unlikely to be rebutted by prosecutors, who are not expected to present new evidence.
Panasonic to release April-December earnings report.
Tuesday
Sony to release April-December earnings report.
Sapporo Snow Festival to be held through Feb. 11.
The Tokyo District Court will hand down a ruling on actress Erika Sawajiri following her arrest in November last year for possession of illegal drugs MDMA and LSD. Sawajiri, winner of the best newcomer award at the Japan Academy Film Prize for her role as an ethnic Korean girl living in Japan, has admitted to using illegal drugs for over 10 years and pleaded guilty during her first hearing Friday, while prosecutors are seeking 18 months in prison.
Thursday
Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales figures on car-model basis for January.
Toyota Motor to release April-December financial results. Toyota reported record sales in the half-year period through September on the back of strong sales in Europe. The focus is on whether the automaker can maintain that pace following a domestic economic slowdown due to the consumption tax hike last October.
Friday
Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release wage earners’ household spending for December and the whole of 2019.
Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite economic indicator indices for December.
Honda Motor to release April-December earnings report.
Four Continents Figure Skating Competition to be held in Seoul through Feb. 9.
Sunday
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to announce this year’s winners of Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Japanese makeup artist Kazu Hiro is nominated for best makeup and styling in the film “Bombshell.”
19th anniversary of the collision between the fisheries school training boat Ehime Maru and a U.S. Navy submarine off Hawaii. Nine people, including four high school students, died in the 2001 collision off Hawaii’s Oahu Island.