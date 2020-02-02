Japanese official looking after Wuhan returnees found dead

A government official involved in work to look after isolated returnees from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan at a lodging facility near Tokyo was found dead Saturday in what police say is a possible suicide.

The 37-year-old man, who was dispatched from the Metropolitan Police Department to the Cabinet Secretariat, was found collapsed around 10 a.m. near the dormitory building of the National Institute of Public Health in Saitama Prefecture, where some of the people brought back from the central Chinese city are currently staying.

Authorities suspect he may have jumped off the building, but a suicide note has not been found.

The institute is one of the locations where those who have recently returned from Wuhan are staying for about two weeks to prevent the potential spread of the pneumonia-causing virus.