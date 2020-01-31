Nippon Steel mulls idling two blast furnaces

Nippon Steel Corp. is considering to idle two blast furnaces at its subsidiary in Hiroshima Prefecture, it was learned Thursday.

Japan’s biggest steel-maker by output is likely to push down its domestic crude steel production by about 10 percent as it is already looking to halt another one in the city of Kitakyushu.

The move comes as Nippon Steel suffers weakening profit as slumping steel prices in Asia dent its export margins and after a series of suspensions at local facilities caused by typhoons and fires interrupted production.

The two furnaces in question at the steelworks in the city of Kure operated by Nippon Steel Nisshin Co.’s Kure Works produced a combined 2.73 million tons of crude steel in fiscal 2018, which ended in March last year. Nippon Steel is set to absorb the unit April 1.

One of the two Kure blast furnaces is already scheduled to be halted in March 2024.

The parent company in December 2019 announced plans to temporarily stop that furnace’s operations in mid-February and concentrate production at the other furnace, while the former would be kept ready to go back online when necessary. But the company is now studying the option of idling both furnaces in view of the recent supply-demand balance, informed sources said.

Nippon Steel halted one of the three blast furnaces at Kimitsu Works in the city of Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, in March 2016. It is set to stop one Kokura area blast furnace at Yawata Works in the city of Kitakyushu in March 2021.

Once operations at the two Kure furnaces and the Kokura area furnace are stopped, crude steel production by Nippon Steel group’s domestic blast furnaces will fall by about a tenth. The Kokura furnace produced 1.18 million tons of crude steel in fiscal 2018.

In April, Nippon Steel plans to consolidate its 16 steelworks in Japan, including Nippon Steel Nisshin’s, and other facilities as part of moves to streamline the group’s operations.