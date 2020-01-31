Honda and Mitsubishi to delay restart of Wuhan plants amid virus outbreak

Honda Motor Co. said Thursday that it has decided to keep its automobile plants in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak of a new coronavirus, closed until Feb. 13.

The automaker earlier planned to keep the facilities offline through Sunday in line with the Lunar New Year holiday in China.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Motors Corp. plans to extend the closure period for its two facilities in Shanghai, including a research and development base, by seven days until Feb. 9, sources in the company said.

Japanese companies are scrambling to deal with the spread of the coronavirus as it is feared the prolonged effects of the outbreak will disrupt supply chains for their branches in China.

Honda has three plants in Wuhan that make models including its mainstay Civic, with their combined annual production capacity standing at 600,000 units.

The three plants went offline on Jan. 23 for the Lunar New Year holiday.

A Honda public relations official said the company will decide whether to reopen the plants on Feb. 14 after monitoring the local situation.