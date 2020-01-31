Tokyo Disney resorts to raise ticket prices in April

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will raise the prices of their one-day passports on April 1, operator Oriental Land Co. said Thursday.

The increase is the first by the theme parks since April 2016, except for tax increase-related hikes, and is due to “improvement of the theme parks’ value” following the opening of new attractions and enhanced availability of the smartphone app, the company said.

The price of a one-day passport for adults aged 18 or older will be raised to ¥8,200 ($75) from ¥7,500 for each park. The price for guests age 12 to 17 will go up ¥400 to ¥6,900, while that for children aged 4 to 11 will stay at ¥4,900.

The parks will also introduce discount tickets for people with disabilities — ¥6,600, ¥5,500 and ¥3,900.

“We are advancing our barrier-free measures but some people may not be able to use certain attractions, depending on their disabilities,” the company said.

Oriental Land the same day released its third-quarter earnings, saying its group net profit fell 4.5 percent to ¥70.9 billion in the April to December period from a year earlier on sales of ¥390.2 billion, down 2.4 percent. It cited falling spending by visitors at the theme parks and slumping hotel business.