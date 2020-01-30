Japan firms delay restarting China operations after holiday as virus spreads

Japanese companies with a foothold in China are delaying the restart of operations that were suspended due to the Lunar New Year holiday in the country, amid the spread of a new strain of coronavirus originating in Wuhan in the Chinese province of Hubei.

Moves to keep factories closed beyond the end of the holiday period next Sunday, as instructed by Chinese authorities, are feared to disrupt supply chains for a vast array of industries.

Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday decided to keep its four auto assembly plants in China offline until Feb. 9. The company, which also has many auto parts factories in the country, reached the decision based on local authorities’ policies and conditions regarding parts procurement, a public relations official said.

The company will decide whether to reopen the factories Feb. 10 after monitoring the situation, the official said.

Honda Motor Co. on Wednesday began considering whether to push back the reopening of its auto assembly plant in Guangzhou, southern China.

An affiliate of electronics giant NEC Corp. decided to postpone the restart of its plant in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, eastern China, to Feb. 9.

In Shanghai, such firms as electronic components maker Kyocera Corp., control system manufacturer Omron Corp. and air conditioner-maker Fujitsu General Ltd. put off the resumption of operations based on instructions from local authorities. Meiji Co. will halt operations at its confectionery factory until Feb. 9.

Companies that have decided to keep plants shut are finding it difficult to decide when to resume business, with an official of one machinery-maker saying, “We cannot be sure (of when to restart) because instructions from the local government change day to day.”

“If the plant closures are prolonged, our parts procurement will be affected,” NEC Senior Executive Vice President Takayuki Morita said at a news conference Wednesday.

“Wuhan is a key transport hub in China, so we are concerned about possible impacts to our supply chain,” Toshizo Tanaka, executive vice president of camera and office equipment-maker Canon Inc. said.