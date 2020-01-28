Japan box office revenue hit record ¥261 billion in 2019

Total box-office revenue in Japan hit a record ¥261.1 billion ($2.4 billion) in 2019, up 17.4 percent from the previous year, aided by mega-hits such as the anime “Weathering With You,” the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan said Tuesday.

Cinema attendance surpassed 190 million nationwide, pushing box-office revenue above the previous high of ¥235.5 billion in 2016, the association said.

Domestic movies accounted for 54.4 percent of the total, eclipsing foreign films for the 12th consecutive year, led by director Makoto Shinkai’s blockbuster anime that raked in over ¥14 billion.

Foreign films also had strong showings, with Walt Disney Studios’ “Aladdin” and “Toy Story 4” posting about ¥12 billion and ¥10 billion in box-office revenue, respectively.

Altogether, a record 1,278 domestic and foreign films were released last year in Japan, according to the association.