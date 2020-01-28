McDonald's Japan to offer rice burgers for first time

McDonald’s Holdings Co. Japan Ltd. said Tuesday that it will start offering its first series of rice burgers from next week for a limited time, to cater to a demographic that prefers to eat rice rather than bread for dinner.

The burgers, available from Feb. 5 through the middle of May, will be the latest addition to the fast food giant’s special nighttime menu, available from 5 p.m.

The lineup will see the regular buns of three popular burgers at McDonald’s Japan restaurants replaced by aromatic buns made from 100 percent domestic rice, seasoned with soy sauce.

The Gohan Teriyaki burger will go on sale for ¥390 ($3.60), while the Gohan Bacon Lettuce burger and the Gohan McChicken will be available for ¥410 each.

“Gohan” can mean both “cooked rice” and “meal.”

“I want people to enjoy McDonald’s for dinner,” McDonald’s Japan vice president Atsuo Shimodaira said at a news conference in Tokyo.