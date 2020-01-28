Japan panel draws up emergency proposals on cybersecurity

An expert panel of the communications ministry Monday compiled a set of emergency proposals on cybersecurity ahead of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

The panel called for, among other things, identifying devices using “internet of things” technologies that are vulnerable to cyberattacks and swiftly reporting attacks once they happen.

The emergency package says that “it is desirable to consider publishing information on cyberattacks swiftly at the point in which leaks of personal information are suspected,” calling for information-sharing with relevant organizations.

On Jan. 20, Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said it suffered cyberattacks that led to leaks of data on about 8,000 individuals and company secrets. The electronics giant was criticized as the announcement came more than six months after the firm learned of the attacks last June.

Internet of things technologies allow for home appliances and other devices to be controlled remotely via a networking system. Devices such as sensors and cameras are often left exposed and thus are prone to cyberattacks.

The panel proposed that thorough checks be conducted on devices that are vulnerable to attacks, such as those whose passwords have not been changed from the initial setting, and that users be urged to make changes if problems are found.

The panel also pointed out that nearly half of all local governments in Japan have not carried out training on cyberattacks while almost all central government bodies have. It called on prefectural governments to draw up plans to get municipalities in their respective prefectures to complete cybersecurity training by the time the Tokyo Games begin in late July.