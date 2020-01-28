Tokyo delays sending charter flights to evacuate Japanese from virus-hit Wuhan

The Japanese government will delay the planned dispatch of chartered flights to Wuhan to evacuate Japanese nationals from the Chinese city at the center of a coronavirus outbreak, government sources said Tuesday.

The government originally planned to start sending the chartered planes as early as Tuesday morning as the number of pneumonia cases caused by the new coronavirus shot up by nearly 1,300, with at least 106 dead.

But the government could not secure agreement from the Chinese side over the use of a local airport on the day, sources said, adding that Tokyo now aims to start sending the planes later Tuesday or Wednesday.

Japan may have faced the scheduling difficulty because the United States also plans to evacuate U.S. nationals from the Chinese city aboard a chartered flight Tuesday, the sources said.

In past cases, Japan used government and commercial planes to bring home Japanese nationals abroad due to deteriorations in local security situations.

The planned flights are believed to mark the first time for Japan to evacuate its nationals from a foreign country because of an infectious disease outbreak.

The government plans to send two or three flights to Wuhan once arrangements are made with the Chinese authorities.

The government will conduct health checks on passengers aboard as they may have been infected with the virus, hoping to prevent a further spread of the pneumonia to Japan.

On Tuesday, the government decided to designate pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus as a specified infectious disease, legally allowing compulsory hospitalization.

The designation approved by the Cabinet will also restrict infected patients from going to work.

The government will use public money to pay for the medical treatment of those subject to forced hospitalization. About 400 specified medical institutions across Japan will be able to provide treatment.

It is the fifth time Japan has invoked the designation, and the first since the spread of Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) in 2014.

As of Friday, there were about 710 Japanese registered in the province, according to the Japanese government. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told a Diet panel Monday that Tokyo has confirmed some 560 Japanese live in the province.