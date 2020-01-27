Japan braces for stormy weather on Pacific coast, heavy snow in Kanto-Koshin region

The Meteorological Agency on Monday warned of stormy weather, strong winds and high waves on the Pacific coast of eastern and western Japan, expected through Tuesday due to developing low pressure.

Those in Okinawa and western Japan have been warned of potential lightning strikes, tornadoes and violent gusts of wind. Traffic might be disrupted by heavy snow in the mountainous areas of the Kanto-Koshin region.

According to the weather agency, a rapidly growing low-pressure system in the East China Sea was advancing northeast, and a separate low-pressure system is expected to be formed off the coast of the Kii Peninsula on Tuesday morning.

As the hot damp weather front moves up from the south, rough weather was expected in Okinawa late Monday afternoon and in western Japan through Tuesday.

In the 24 hours up to 6 a.m. Tuesday, a maximum of 30 centimeters of snowfall is forecast in the Koshin region, and 20 cm in northern Kanto including the Tama area of Tokyo and the Chichibu area of Saitama Prefecture. If the temperature drops lower than expected, snowfall could be seen in Tokyo’s 23 wards, the agency said.