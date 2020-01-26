Esports growing as corporate tool to deepen employee ties in Japan

The number of companies using esports events as a tool to deepen communication among employees is on the rise in Japan, with younger generations preferring such events to going on company trips or in-house sports festivals.

Esports are likely to draw attention as a new means to cultivate a company-wide sense of unity, analysts said.

Last year, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp., a unit of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., held a contest for Winning Eleven, a soccer video game, using smartphones. Some 1,800 group employees participated in the qualifying rounds online in September and October.

At the final knockout stage in Osaka last month, the last eight competitors fought fierce battles, with a total of some 200 employees and family members gathering to watch the matches on screen. “It was a heated competition,” one employee said.

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the realignment of the NTT group. As an anniversary event, some proposed holding a sports festival, but NTT West opted for an esports event, expecting it would attract more participants.

The company covered the travel costs of the eight finalists and their families, who came to the venue for the Winning Eleven quarterfinals.

During the qualifying rounds, events were organized in which employees who are good at video games taught their know-how to others and participated in practice matches.

“We could get excited together, transcending the boundaries of time and space,” NTT West President Mitsuyoshi Kobayashi said.

Hitachi Systems Ltd., an information technology unit of machinery giant Hitachi Ltd., has an esports club, which was established in October 2018 at the initiative of Masahiro Kitano, president of the subsidiary, for the purpose of promoting in-house interaction.

The number of members, which stood at around 10 at the start, has now increased to about 40. Members gather at a conference room after work about once a month and play Winning Eleven and other games, such as Puyo Puyo, a tile-matching video game.

“Esports can attract young employees more easily than company trips” and other conventional events aimed at developing unity among workers, Aoyama Gakuin Prof. Hiroshi Yamamoto, who is well-versed in issues related to human resources development at companies, suggested.

“Developing schemes to promote the participation by older employees will be a challenge,” Yamamoto said.