The week ahead for Jan. 27 to Feb. 2

House of Representatives Budget Committee to hold question-and-answer sessions for two days on supplementary budget draft for fiscal 2019.
Tuesday
Business lobby Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) to hold two-day management-labor forum in Tokyo, effectively starting the annual spring wage talks. Representatives of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo), the Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers’ Unions, and officials in charge of personnel management at major companies will give speeches and discuss how to raise wages and improve labor conditions amid chronic deflation.
Tokyo court to hand down ruling on former Olympic snowboarder Kazuhiro Kokubo, who is charged with smuggling marijuana from the United States in December 2018. Kokubo, who admitted to the charge, competed at the 2006 Turin and 2010 Vancouver Winter Games.
Wednesday
Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for January.
Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from Jan. 20-21 Policy Board meeting.
Thursday
Diet to approve supplementary budget worth ¥4.47 trillion ($41 billion) for fiscal 2019. The government has allocated around ¥2.31 trillion for reconstruction from Typhoon Hagibis in October and other natural disasters, as well as for infrastructure to prepare for future disasters.
Friday
Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for December and average for whole of 2019.
Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for December.
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for December.
Tokyo District Court to hold first hearing in drug trial of actress Erika Sawajiri, who is charged with possessing MDMA and LSD. Sawajiri, winner of the best newcomer award at the Japan Academy Film Prize for her role as an ethnic Korean living in Japan, has admitted to using illegal drugs for more than 10 years, according to investigative sources.
Saturday
Professional baseball teams to start preseason training.