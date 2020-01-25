In first, Japan highlights detailed tsunami risks from Nankai Trough quake

A government committee has shown estimated probabilities of tsunami by height that could hit the Japanese Pacific coast within 30 years if a huge earthquake occurs in the Nankai Trough.

In its first such report, the committee on Friday presented the possibilities of the coastal areas experiencing tsunami of at least 3 meters high, 5 meters high and 10 meters high if a quake with a magnitude of 8 to 9 occurs in the trough off the Pacific coast of central to southwestern Japan.

The odds of experiencing a tsunami of at least 3 meters high came to 26 percent or higher in coastal areas from the Tokai region to the southern part of the Kinki region, as well as coastal areas in the southern part of the Shikoku region and part of the eastern coast of the Kyusyu region.

The 26 percent possibility, which means that the event is expected to happen once every 100 years, is extremely high, according to the report by the Earthquake Research Committee.

The chance of being hit by a tsunami of at least 5 meters came to 26 percent or higher in areas including in Mie, Wakayama, Kochi prefectures, all in western Japan.

As for a tsunami of at least 10 meters, no area registered a probability of 26 percent or higher, though the possibility of Mie and Kochi experiencing such a tsunami was between 6 percent and less than 26 percent, the report said. The 6 percent possibility means the event is expected to happen once every 500 years.

A 3-meter-high tsunami is powerful enough to destroy and sweep away wooden houses. The height is roughly equivalent to the Meteorological Agency’s standard for issuing a major tsunami warning.

Previously, the government warned residents, municipalities and companies in coastal areas of large tsunami from a possible Nankai Trough quake by presenting their possible maximum heights. This time, the government presented tsunami probability estimates by height for the first time.

“Even a 3-meter-high tsunami can cause great damage,” said Naoshi Hirata, professor at the University of Tokyo and head of the committee.

He said the estimates do not provide information on the maximum heights of tsunami that would reach coastal areas following the possible Nankai Trough quake.

“It is important to start action by taking what measures we can,” Hirata said.

A massive quake and tsunami are expected to occur if a large-scale rapid slide happens in a plate boundary area in the Nankai Trough.

The committee divided the expected earthquake focal zone into six sections east to west and three sections north to south, in order to examine various patterns of quakes that could happen in the zone.

Tsunami probabilities by height were calculated for each of the municipalities forecast to be hit by a tsunami from a Nankai Trough quake.