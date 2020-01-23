NTT Docomo to launch 5G video-streaming service in March

Mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. said Wednesday it will launch in March a video-streaming service based on fifth-generation, or 5G, high-speed wireless technology.

The service will deliver high-definition video of concerts, theatrical performances and sporting events to smartphone users.

The launch of the service comes as 5G networks are set to be put into practical use in Japan this spring.

Under the new service, high-definition 8K cameras will be used to stream 360-degree virtual reality video.

“We hope to bring you an experience that is uniquely 5G,” said NTT Docomo President and Chief Executive Officer Kazuhiro Yoshizawa.

In March, domestic rivals KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp. will also start commercial 5G services. KDDI is partnering with Netflix, while SoftBank will start livestreaming performances by popular idol group AKB48 in February.