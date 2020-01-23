Business

Indigenous Peruvians win suit to block oil exploration in their Amazon region

Reuters

LIMA – A Peruvian judge ruled that the government exclude an indigenous region of the Amazon near the border with Brazil from any oil exploration and exploitation, a legal group said on Wednesday, in a win for native communities that have long fought against oil and mining projects on their land.

The decision, announced by the Institute of Legal Defense (IDL), which advised on the case, came after a 2017 lawsuit by the Regional Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the East demanded that the government and state energy agency Perupetro suspend authorizations to allow the development of three oil lots in the Loreto region, located in Peru’s northern Amazon.

The IDL said the judge asked Peru to establish a strict protection zone around the area.

Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines and Perupetro had planned to develop oil zones within the Sierra del Divisor national park, home to indigenous groups living in voluntary isolation which were recognized by the government in 2018 and 2019, according to government sources.

Representatives for the ministry and Perupetro were not immediately available for comment.

RELATED STORIES

“This ruling is historic because it is the first in favor of indigenous people in voluntary isolation against oil companies. Almost 98 percent of the territory of the indigenous people in voluntary isolation was above three oil lots,” said Maritza Quispe, a lawyer for IDL.

Native communities from the Peruvian Amazon and the Andes have won several lawsuits against the government over oil and mining projects since passage of the “prior consultation” law in 2011, which gives them the right to weigh in on official decisions that could affect their communities, according to judicial documents.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japanese vehicle sales in South Korea fell 22% in 2019 amid boycotts
The number of Japanese vehicles sold in South Korea in 2019 fell 22.0 percent from the previous year, according to data from the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association. The drop in sales, an...
Nobuo Gohara, a lawyer and former prosecutor, listens during a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan in Tokyo on Wednesday. He claims that former Nissan Motor chief Carlos Ghosn told him Nissan would go bankrupt in two or three years.
Ghosn predicted Nissan would go bankrupt by 2022, says former prosecutor Nobuo Gohara
Nissan Motor Co. will go bankrupt within two to three years, Carlos Ghosn told a defense attorney during more than 10 hours of interviews before the auto executive skipped bail and left Japan.
Newly manufactured vehicles await export at a port in Yokohama in 2017. Figures released Thursday showed that Japan logged a goods trade deficit of ¥1.64 trillion in 2019, marking the second straight year of red ink amid slowing demand in China.
Japan logs trade deficit for second year amid weak demand from China
Japan logged a goods trade deficit of ¥1.64 trillion ($14.95 billion) in 2019, marking a second straight year of red ink amid slowing demand in China, government data showed Thursday. Exports fe...

, , , ,