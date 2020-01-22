Rakuten Inc. CEO Hiroshi Mikitani speaks during the Rakuten Optimism 2019 conference in Yokohama last July. The e-commerce giant may face antimonopoly investigations by the Fair Trade Commission over its planned free shipping service. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Online sellers petition for antitrust probe into Rakuten free shipping policy

Kyodo

A group of merchants on Rakuten Inc.’s online shopping mall on Wednesday submitted a petition with some 4,000 signatures to the Fair Trade Commission, asking it to investigate the e-commerce giant’s planned “free shipping” policy.

The union of more than 300 sellers on Rakuten alleges that the company is abusing its dominant position in forcing them to shoulder costs for free shipping on all orders exceeding ¥3,980 ($36) starting March 18, calling it a violation of the antimonopoly law.

They also requested the antitrust watchdog to investigate cases in which some sellers say they were forced to use Rakuten’s mobile payment system and shoulder its commissions, or that they were unfairly fined by Rakuten for minor violations of its rules.

The union said it “cannot tolerate repeated unilateral rule changes that are detrimental to merchants.”

A Rakuten executive said the company will consider its response to the matter, adding, “We will continue our efforts to gain the understanding of sellers.”

The commission, which has been stepping up oversight and regulation of Rakuten and other large online businesses, is expected to conduct investigations based on the antimonopoly law.

At present, the roughly 49,500 merchants on Rakuten’s online shopping mall independently set shipping fees, with some providing free shipping and others offering no such services.

Small-scale sellers say they cannot survive without passing on shipping costs to customers, and that the free shipping policy would make them less competitive than major merchants.

Rakuten officials have argued that a free-shipping service for a minimum purchase amount would increase the number of customers and the amount of purchases, benefiting merchants in the long term.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A Kura Sushi employee shows off a translation device that can handle 104 languages at the chain's flagship store that opened Wednesday in Tokyo's Asakusa district, a popular tourist spot.
Kura Sushi opens flagship in Tokyo's Asakusa with tech to handle 104 languages
Conveyor belt sushi chain Kura Sushi Inc. opened a flagship restaurant Wednesday in Asakusa, a popular tourist spot in Tokyo. Decorating the interior of the restaurant with ukiyo-e woodblock pri...
In an effort to deal with the ongoing coronavirus woes, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. will allow cabin crew to wear surgical masks while operating mainland China flights.
Cathay Pacific says cabin crew can wear masks on mainland China flights due to virus
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. will allow cabin crew to wear surgical masks while operating mainland China flights due to concerns over a new coronavirus, and passengers to Wuhan to change...
Toyota Motor Corp. has announced it will recall about 3.4 million vehicles worldwide due to an air bag problem, while Honda Motor Co. will also recall 2.7 million cars in North America due to a separate air bag glitch.
Air bag woes force Honda and Toyota to recall 6 million vehicles
Two different air bag glitches have forced Toyota and Honda to recall over 6 million vehicles worldwide, and both problems present different dangers to motorists. The Toyota recall affects about...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rakuten Inc. CEO Hiroshi Mikitani speaks during the Rakuten Optimism 2019 conference in Yokohama last July. The e-commerce giant may face antimonopoly investigations by the Fair Trade Commission over its planned free shipping service. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,