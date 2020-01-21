Business / Corporate

Subaru to raise amount of electric, plug-in hybrid vehicles it's selling to 40% in 2030

JIJI

Subaru Corp. is aiming to raise the proportion of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in all of its automobiles sold across the globe to 40 percent in 2030.

The proportion stood at 2.1 percent in fiscal 2018, which ended in March last year.

Subaru said Monday it hopes to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by accelerating the development of electric vehicles with leading automaker Toyota Motor Corp., which has an equity stake in its smaller peer, amid worldwide moves to tighten environmental regulations.

Subaru plans to release an electric SUV to be developed with Toyota in the early 2020s and a hybrid vehicle using Toyota technology in the mid-2020s.

“We will speed up the development of key technologies, taking advantage of our partnership with Toyota,” Subaru President Tomomi Nakamura said at a news conference.

Subaru aims to install electric technologies in all vehicles made and sold by the company in the early 2030s.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), gestures as she speaks during a news conference ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday.
IMF upgrades Japan's growth forecast to 0.7% for 2020
The International Monetary Fund is forecasting that Japan's economy will grow 0.7 percent this year, up 0.2 percentage point from its earlier estimate due to stimulus measures to mitigate the im...
Convenience stores sales on a same-store basis increased for the second straight year in 2019 to ¥10.34 trillion, topping ¥10 trillion for the first time since comparable information became available in 2005.
Convenience store sales in Japan rose to record in 2019 on government steps to offset impact of t...
Convenience store sales rose 0.4 percent to a record level last year as the government's measures to spur consumer spending helped offset the impact of the consumption tax hike. Sales on ...
A robot produced by Toshiba Machine Co. is displayed at the International Robot Exhibition in Tokyo. A fund backed by activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami is launching a takeover bid for Toshiba Machine.
Yoshiaki Murakami fund to launch ¥25.9 billion hostile bid for Toshiba Machine
A fund backed by Japan's most prominent activist investor said Tuesday it is launching a takeover bid of up to ¥25.9 billion for Toshiba Machine Co., even though the former Toshiba Corp. unit has t...

, ,