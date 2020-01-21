Yoshiaki Murakami fund to launch ¥25.9 billion hostile bid for Toshiba Machine

A fund backed by Japan’s most prominent activist investor said it will launch an up to ¥25.9 billion takeover bid for Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. on Tuesday, even though the former Toshiba Corp. unit has threatened to implement defense measures.

Hostile bids are rare in Japan but have been increasing as the government promotes corporate governance reform to make management more accountable to investors.

City Index Eleventh Co. backed by veteran activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami, said it would offer ¥3,456 per Toshiba Machine share to buy up to 43.82 percent of the molding machine-maker, spending up to ¥25.9 billion ($235 million).

The offer price represents an 11 percent premium over Toshiba Machine’s close Friday, when the company revealed the Murakami fund group’s buyout plans. The shares plunged 9 percent Tuesday after shooting up 19 percent Monday.

Toshiba Machine late Friday said it could adopt poison-pill measures to fend off acquisition attempts by diluting the holdings of unwanted suitors.

It added that the planned takeover bid could potentially hurt the maximization of its corporate value and shareholders’ interests.

A Toshiba Machine spokesman said Tuesday the firm is examining the tender offer.

City Index Eleventh in a statement said poison pill measures would buck corporate governance progress in Japan and have a significantly negative impact on market participants.

Murakami-related funds currently hold a combined 11.49 percent of Toshiba Machine’s total voting rights.

A former bureaucrat, Murakami famously led a fund targeting Japanese companies and pushing for greater shareholder returns until he was convicted of insider trading in 2007. He has since resurfaced as an investor, working with his daughter.

Toshiba Corp. holds less than 3 percent of Toshiba Machine, having sold the bulk of its stake during a management crisis in 2017.