World / Crime & Legal

Monument to Holocaust victims vandalized in Ukraine ahead of remembrance day

AP

KYIV – Vandals have damaged a monument to the victims of the Holocaust in Ukraine a week before International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27.

Joel Lion, the Israeli ambassador in Ukraine, tweeted a picture Monday of the monument in Kryvyi Rih, a city in eastern Ukraine, with the inscription covered in spray paint. “I hope that justice will prevail,” Lion said in the tweet, adding that the monument is located near President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s parents’ home.

Local police have opened a criminal probe into the incident.

Ukraine has seen numerous cases of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries and Holocaust memorials across the country. Hateful graffiti has also been painted on synagogues and Jewish institutions across the country.

In November, vandals painted swastikas on a monument to prominent Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital.

Kryvyi Rih was occupied by the Nazis between 1941 and 1944.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Central American migrants cross the Suchiate River by foot from Tucun Uman, Guatemala, to Mexico Monday. More than a thousand Central American migrants hoping to reach the United States marooned in Guatemala are walking en masse across the river leading to Mexico in an attempt to convince authorities there to allow them passage through the country.
U.S.-bound migrant caravan fords river from Guatemala into Mexico after being told not to proceed
Hundreds of Central American migrants began crossing the Suchiate River into southern Mexico Monday in a new test of U.S. President Donald Trump's Central America strategy to keep them away from th...
Leader of Italy's far-right League party Matteo Salvini gestures as he speaks during a rally ahead of regional elections in Emilia-Romagna, in Maranello, Italy, Saturday.
Italy's Matteo Salvini dares lawmakers to vote to put him on trial
Italy's right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini dared fellow senators Monday to vote to put him on trial for alleged kidnapping for keeping migrants aboard a rescue ship for days when he was in...
Opposition supporters holding the Russian Constitution books walk on Red Square to support opposition activist Konstantin Kotov, who was sentenced to four years in prison for repeatedly taking part in unauthorized rallies, in Moscow last fall. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday ubmittedconstitutional amendments to Parliament less than a week after announcing a surprise plan to reform the political system.
Putin sends his alleged rule-for-life constitutional proposals to legislature
Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to Parliament a package of constitutional amendments widely seen as an attempt to secure his grip on power well after his current term ends in 2024. ...

, , , , , ,