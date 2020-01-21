Pope Francis delivers a blessing from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square during the Angelus noon prayer at the Vatican Sunday. | AP

World / Social Issues

Pope Francis: Populism is fertile ground to foment anti-Semitism

AP

VATICAN, CTIY – Pope Francis on Monday denounced populism, saying it is born of “selfish indifference” and provides fertile terrain for hatred, including anti-Semitism.

Francis spoke while meeting with a delegation from the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a human rights organization that fights anti-Semitism.

The pontiff noted that in 2016, during a pilgrimage to Poland, he prayed at the site of the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Francis decried the recent “barbaric resurgence of anti-Semitism” and said populism provides a fertile terrain where “hate rapidly grows.”

Much of Europe, where populist parties have gained traction, has seen an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents.

Francis said by encouraging integration and mutual understanding, hatred can be countered.

He added: “I’ll never tire of firmly condemning every form of anti-Semitism.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

In this image take from NASA video, astronauts Jessica Meir (right) and Christina Koch install batteries for the International Space Station's solar power grid during a space walk Monday.
Spacewalking astronauts wrap up ISS battery improvements after brief jet pack incident
A pair of spacewalking astronauts successfully wrapped up battery improvements outside the International Space Station on Monday, completing a job begun last fall. NASA's Jessica Meir and Christ...
Image Not Available
Monument to Holocaust victims vandalized in Ukraine ahead of remembrance day
Vandals have damaged a monument to the victims of the Holocaust in Ukraine a week before International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Jan. 27. Joel Lion, the Israeli ambassador in Ukraine, tweeted...
Image Not Available
French police arrest seven for Islamist extremist-linked terror plot
Security forces on Monday arrested seven men believed to be planning a terror attack in France and preparing to travel to conflict zones in Iraq and Syria, sources close to the case told AFP. Th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pope Francis delivers a blessing from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square during the Angelus noon prayer at the Vatican Sunday. | AP A man walks past graves desecrated with swastikas at the Jewish cemetery in Westhoffen, near Strasbourg, France, in December. | REUTERS

, , , , ,