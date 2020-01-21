Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., reacts during a speech on artificial intelligence at the Bruegel European economic think tank in Brussels on Monday. Pichai urged the U.S. and European Union to coordinate regulatory approaches on artificial intelligence, calling their alignment "critical." | BLOOMBERG

Business / Tech

Alphabet CEO backs temporary ban on facial-recognition but Microsoft boss disagrees

by Foo Yun Chee and John Chalmers

Reuters

BRUSSELS – The EU’s proposal for a temporary ban on facial-recognition technology won backing from Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai on Monday but got a cool response from Microsoft President Brad Smith.

While Pichai cited the possibility that the technology could be used for nefarious purposes as a reason for a moratorium, Smith said a ban was akin to using a meat cleaver instead of a scalpel to solve potential problems.

“I think it is important that governments and regulations tackle it sooner rather than later and give a framework for it,” Pichai told a conference in Brussels organized by think-tank Bruegel.

“It can be immediate but maybe there’s a waiting period before we really think about how it’s being used,” he said. “It’s up to governments to chart the course” for the use of such technology.

Smith, who is also Microsoft’s chief legal officer, however, cited the benefits of facial recognition technology in some instances such as NGOs using it to find missing children.

“I’m really reluctant to say let’s stop people from using technology in a way that will reunite families when it can help them do it,” Smith said.

“The second thing I would say is you don’t ban it if you actually believe there is a reasonable alternative that will enable us to, say, address this problem with a scalpel instead of a meat cleaver,” he said.

Smith said it was important to first identify problems and then craft rules to ensure that the technology would not be used for mass surveillance.

“There is only one way at the end of the day to make technology better and that is to use it,” he said.

The European Commission s taking a tougher line on artificial intelligence (AI) than the United States that would strengthen existing regulations on privacy and data rights, according to a proposal paper seen by Reuters.

Part of this includes a moratorium of up to five years on using facial recognition technology in public areas, to give the EU time to work out how to prevent abuses, the paper said.

Pichai urged regulators to take a “proportionate approach” when drafting rules, days before the Commission is due to publish proposals on the issue.

Regulators are grappling with ways to govern AI, encouraging innovation while trying to curb potential misuse, as companies and law enforcement agencies increasingly adopt the technology.

There was no question AI needs to be regulated, Pichai said, but rulemakers should tread carefully.

“Sensible regulation must also take a proportionate approach, balancing potential harms with social opportunities. This is especially true in areas that are high risk and high value,” he said.

Regulators should tailor rules according to different sectors, Pichai said, citing medical devices and self-driving cars as examples that require different rules. He said governments should align their rules and agree on core values.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government published regulatory guidelines on AI aimed at limiting authorities’ overreach, and urged Europe to avoid an aggressive approach.

Pichai said it was important to be clear-eyed about what could go wrong with AI, and while it promised huge benefits there were real concerns about potential negative consequences.

One area of concern is “deepfakes” — video or audio clips that have been manipulated using AI. Pichai said Google had released open datasets to help the research community build better tools to detect such fakes.

The world’s most popular internet search engine said last month that Google Cloud was not offering general-purpose facial-recognition application programming interfaces (APIs) while it establishes policy and technical safeguards.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies Co., arrives at the Supreme Court for an extradition hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday. The hearings offer Meng her first shot — however slim — at release as a Canadian judge considers whether the case meets the crucial test of double criminality: would her alleged crime have also been a crime in Canada?
Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou's extradition hearing begins in Canada
The first stage of an extradition hearing for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei started in a Vancouver courtroom Monday, a case that has infuriated Beijing, caused a diplomatic uproar...
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), gestures as she speaks during a news conference ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday.
No turning point in sight as IMF predicts sluggish global growth amid trade tensions, climate shocks
Global growth appears to have bottomed out but there is no rebound in sight and risks ranging from trade tensions to climate shocks makes the outlook uncertain, a top International Monetary Fund of...
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognized as the country's rightful interim ruler, holds a news conference on the sidelines of the III Hemispheric Anti-Terrorism Ministerial Conference at the Francisco de Paula Santander General Police Cadet School in Bogota Monday.
Venezuela opposition leader Juan Guaido to attend Davos forum
Venezuela's opposition leader, Juan Guaido — who declared himself acting president last year — will attend this week's World Economic Forum in Davos, lawmaker Stalin Gonzalez told AFP on Monday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc., reacts during a speech on artificial intelligence at the Bruegel European economic think tank in Brussels on Monday. Pichai urged the U.S. and European Union to coordinate regulatory approaches on artificial intelligence, calling their alignment "critical." | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , , , ,