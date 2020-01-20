National / Crime & Legal

In first, Japan court uses remote link to sentence two Philippine nationals amid interpreter shortage

Kyodo

YAMAGATA – A video link system between two different courts was used for the first time in Japan on Monday to hand down rulings to foreign defendants in an effort to make up for the shortage of court interpreters.

The Yamagata District Court gave suspended sentences to two women from the Philippines for violating Japan’s immigration law. A Tagalog-Japanese interpreter from a different court provided services via the video system.

On a large monitor, the interpreter told the two women the court imposed a prison term of 18 months, suspended for three years, on both Singson Blessyl Avilanes, 33, and Ragadio Grace Ann Cabatit, 34, in separate rulings.

Video links had been used to connect the courtroom and a separate room within the same courthouse for witness interrogation. But the revised criminal procedure law took effect in 2018 to allow witnesses living away from the court to remotely participate in questioning.

The same system was also applied to interpreters to address the falling number of such workers amid a rapid increase in their demand.

The number of registered interpreters fell 4 percent to 3,788 in the four years through 2018, while the number of foreign defendants in need of interpreters increased nearly 60 percent to 3,757 during the same period, according to the Supreme Court.

According to the ruling, the two women entered Japan on a working visa as cooks but had worked as employees of a cosmetic manufacturing company between October 2017 and October 2019. They had their visas extended after falsely telling immigration authorities that they planned on continuing to work as chefs.

