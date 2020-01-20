A container is filled with plastic waste from Australia, in Port Klang, Malaysia, on May 28, 2019. | AP

Asia Pacific

Malaysia sends back trash, declines to be world's waste bin

AP

PENANG, MALAYSIA – Malaysia has sent back 150 containers of plastic waste to 13 predominantly rich countries since the third quarter last year, with the environment minster warning Monday that those who want to make the country a global waste bin can “dream on.”

Shipments of unwanted trash have been rerouted to Southeast Asia since China banned the import of plastic waste in 2018, but Malaysia and other developing countries are fighting back.

Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said the successful repatriation of a total 3,737 metric tons (4,120 U.S. tons) of waste followed strict enforcement at key Malaysian ports to block smuggling of waste and shuttering more than 200 illegal plastic recycling factories.

She said the Malaysian government didn’t pay a single cent, with the costs of sending back the waste fully borne by the shipping liners and importers.

Yeo added that another 110 containers are expected to be sent back by the middle of this year.

Of the 150 containers, 43 were returned to France, 42 to the United Kingdom, 17 to the United States, 11 to Canada, 10 to Spain and the rest to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Portugal, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Lithuania, her ministry said.

Yeo said talks were ongoing with U.S. authorities to take back another 60 containers this year. Canada also has 15 more containers, Japan 14, the U.K. 9 and Belgium 8 from the 110 more containers still being held at Malaysian ports, she said.

“If people want to see us as the rubbish dump of the world, you dream on,” Yeo told reporters during inspection at a Penang port.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Australia is reeling from bush fires that since September 2019 have claimed 28 lives and razed 10 million hectares (100,000 square kilometers) of land.
Australia boosts emergency funding for bush fire-affected businesses
Australia on Monday boosted emergency grants and loans for small businesses hit by bush fires that have ravaged the country during the peak tourist season, as firefighters used cooler weather to pr...
Medical staffers carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected by a mysterious SARS-like virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China, on Saturday.
SARS-like virus spreads in China, fueling outbreak fears ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
A mysterious SARS-like virus has spread around China — including to Beijing — authorities said Monday, fueling fears of a major outbreak as millions begin traveling for the Lunar New Year in humani...
Residents scramble to grab bottled water given by a passing citizen at a town near the Taal volcano, Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines, on Sunday. Many poor families living near the volcano have been affected due to loss of income after business closures in the area, Philippine officials said Sunday the government will no longer allow villagers to return to a crater-studded island where an erupting Taal volcano lies, warning that living there would be "like having a gun pointed at you."
Philippines won't let residents return to volcano-hit homes, looks for alternative dwellings
Philippine officials said Sunday the government will no longer allow villagers to return to a crater-studded island where an erupting volcano lies, warning that living there would be "like having a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A container is filled with plastic waste from Australia, in Port Klang, Malaysia, on May 28, 2019. | AP

, ,