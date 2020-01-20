Japan was ranked 15th, the highest among Asian countries, in the level of social mobility, according to a World Economic Forum report released Monday. | KYODO

Japan ranked 15th in social mobility listing by World Economic Forum report

JIJI

LONDON – Japan has the 15th highest level of social mobility in the world, according to a report published Monday by the World Economic Forum.

Ranking highest among Asian countries, Japan scored high marks for educational and work opportunities. However, its rating was pushed down by low wages for workers.

Northern European countries dominated the top spots in the social mobility rankings, with Denmark coming first, followed by Norway, Finland, Sweden and Iceland. South Korea came in at 25th place, while the United States took 27th and China 45th.

Higher levels of social mobility mean higher degrees in the quality of opportunities given to citizens in a surveyed country.

The top 10 percent of the wealthiest people in the world earn some 3.5 times more than the bottom 40 percent on global average, the report said. It noted that while low social mobility increases inequality, an improvement in mobility will help bring about economic growth.

The report covered 82 countries, assessing the levels of mobility in 10 fields including health, education, technology and wages.

The WEF will host an annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, for four days through Friday.

