Mitsubishi Electric data likely compromised in massive cyberattack blamed on Chinese group

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said Monday that it was the target of a massive cyberattack, and that information regarding government agencies and other business partners was likely compromised, with a Chinese group believed behind the attack.

A key player in Japan’s defense and infrastructure industries, the electronics giant said it has confirmed that highly sensitive information in the defense, power and railway sectors was unaffected.

It said that a Chinese cybercrime group is suspected of carrying out the unauthorized access to personal computers and servers.

Last June, the company spotted irregular activity on a device located in Japan, and conducted an internal investigation, which found unauthorized access to the management section at its head office and elsewhere.

Mitsubishi Electric has been a major manufacturer in the defense field, and had the third-largest contract for major defense equipment at the Defense Ministry in fiscal 2018.

It has also been involved in the cybersecurity business.