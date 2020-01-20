Climate activists start a 30-km hike to the Alpine resort of Klosters, to highlight issues surrounding climate change at the World Economic Forum Davos (WEF), in Landquart, Switzerland, Sunday. | REUTERS

Business

Climate activists dressed as koalas set off on mountain hike to Davos

Reuters

LANDQUART, SWITZERLAND – Climate activists set off on a three-day hike from Landquart in eastern Switzerland to the ski resort of Davos on Sunday to draw attention to global warming at the World Economic Forum this week.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in the center of Landquart, ready to brave the cold on a 40 km (25-mile) march across the mountains to snowy Davos.

Some were disguised as flowers or koala bears — a reference to the bushfires currently ravaging their habitat in Australia — and holding banners including: “Let’s ignore the Donalds and listen to the Gretas,” referring to U.S. President Donald Trump, and “Make the world cool again.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who had joined 10,000 protesters in Lausanne on Friday, would not be able to take part in the hike, the organizers said.

Authorities had approved the first stretch from Landquart to Klosters, but rejected the activists’ request to proceed to Davos by road for security reasons.

The organisers said they were determined to go on to Davos, but would take smaller hiking paths they didn’t need permission to use.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Trucks line up near the border fence to cross to the United States at Otay Commercial port of entry in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, in December.
Even as Trump claims two victories on trade, doubts remain
President Donald Trump's trade deal with China last week opened up export opportunities for American farmers, manufacturers and energy producers. And his trade pact with Canada and Mexico, approved...
Demonstrators hold pro-Tesla posters during an action to support plans by U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla to build its first European factory and design center in Gruenheide near Berlin Saturday.
Tesla moves step closer to opening first European factory with German property deal
U.S. electric car pioneer Tesla has agreed to buy a property on the outskirts of Berlin, bringing it a step closer to opening its first European factory, local authorities said on Sunday. The U....
Fruit packaged in plastic are on display at a supermarket in Beijing in 2018.
China unveils plan to reduce single-use plastic by 2025
China's top economic planner said it would cut the production and use of plastic over the next five years, helping reduce one of the world's biggest sources of plastic pollution. By the end of t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Climate activists start a 30-km hike to the Alpine resort of Klosters, to highlight issues surrounding climate change at the World Economic Forum Davos (WEF), in Landquart, Switzerland, Sunday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,