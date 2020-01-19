Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Saturday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Politics

IT happens: Facebook says technical error caused vulgar translation of Chinese leader's name

Reuters

YANGON – Facebook Inc. on Saturday blamed a technical error for Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s name appearing as “Mr. S—-hole” in posts on its platform when translated into English from Burmese, apologizing for any offense caused.

The error came to light on the second day of a visit by the president to the Southeast Asian country, where Xi and state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi signed dozens of agreements covering massive Beijing-backed infrastructure plans.

A statement about the visit published on Suu Kyi’s official Facebook page was littered with references to “Mr. S—-hole” when translated to English, while a headline in local news journal the Irrawaddy appeared as “Dinner honors president s—-hole.”

It was not clear how long the issue lasted but Google’s translation function did not show the same error.

“We fixed a technical issue that caused incorrect translations from Burmese to English on Facebook. This should not have happened and we are taking steps to ensure it doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize for the offense this has caused,” Facebook said in a statement.

The Facebook system did not have President Xi Jinping’s name in its Burmese database and guessed at the translation, the company said. Translation tests of similar words that start with “xi” and “shi” in Burmese also produced “s—-hole,” it added.

Facebook is blocked in mainland China. But it is not blocked in Hong Kong and mainland companies advertise elsewhere on the platform, making China Facebook’s biggest country for revenue after the United States. It is setting up a new engineering team to focus specifically on the lucrative Chinese advertising business, Reuters reported last week.

Facebook has faced numerous problems with translation from Burmese in the past. In 2018 it temporarily removed the function after a Reuters report showed the tool was producing bizarre results.

An investigation documented how the company was failing in its efforts to combat vitriolic Burmese language posts about Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims, some 730,000 of whom fled a military crackdown in 2017 that the U.N. has said was conducted with “genocidal intent.”

It also showed the translation feature was flawed, citing an anti-Rohingya post advocating killing Muslims that was translated into English as “I shouldn’t have a rainbow in Myanmar.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Medical staff carry a patient into the Jinyintan hospital, where patients infected by a mysterious SARS-like virus are being treated, in Wuhan, China, on Saturday.
China reports 17 new cases of mystery virus
China reported 17 new cases of the mysterious SARS-like virus on Sunday, including three in a severe condition, heightening fears ahead of China's Lunar New Year holiday when hundreds of millions o...
Image Not Available
South Korean news source says North Korea has changed its foreign minister
North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has been replaced, Seoul-based NK News reported Saturday. Ri's replacement has not been identified but Pyongyang is set to reveal his successor's...
Chinese honour guards stand in formation during the lowering of the national flag in front of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing last September. A Chinese woman sparked social media outrage earlier this week after she posted photos of herself and a friend standing by a Mercedes-Benz on the grounds of former palace.
Social media photos of SUV in grounds of Beijing's Forbidden City spark outrage
A Chinese woman sparked social media outrage in her country by posting photos of herself and a friend with a Mercedes-Benz on the grounds of Beijing's Forbidden City. The reaction prompted an ap...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Saturday. | REUTERS

, , , ,