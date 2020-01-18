Tepco Holdings President Tomoaki Kobayakawa (left) talks with Nuclear Regulation Authority Chairman Takeshi Fuketa on Thursday in Tokyo. | KYODO

National

Japan's nuclear regulator head calls on Tepco to beef up staff in wake of Fukushima decommissioning errors

Kyodo

The head of the nuclear regulator has called on the top executive of Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings to beef up staff at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in the wake of a string of human errors in decommissioning work.

Tepco Holdings President Tomoaki Kobayakawa said Thursday its analysis showed that inadequate procedural checks was the common factor behind the errors.

He also told the Nuclear Regulation Authority Chairman Takeshi Fuketa about its plan to allocate an additional 70 to 90 staff to the nuclear plant, where 1,070 staff were working as of October last year.

The reorganization is aimed at ensuring proper decommissioning work and safety, Kobayakawa said.

While Fuketa welcomed the increase in personnel, he criticized Kobayakawa’s explanation that errors wouldn’t have happened if the staff on the ground had greater ability and knowledge, saying it is doubtful that the comment would serve as a good motivation for the existing personnel at the plant.

Another member of the NRA mentioned Tepco’s push to eliminate operational procedures in 2017: “Cost cuts have a corresponding amount of pressure on the ground,” he pointed out.

Since last June, operational errors at the Fukushima No. 1 reactor have included faulty wiring causing small fires. The chief of the NRA’s office on-site reported that, irrespective of Tepco employees’ scrutiny at the facility, securing sufficient personnel is essential.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kazuo Shii
Japanese Communist Party slams China in first platform change since 2004
The Japanese Communist Party criticized China's current leadership in the first revision since 2004 of its fundamental policy platform, adopted Saturday, saying Beijing's quest for "great-power ...
Most Japanese believe the nation needs to create a more welcoming environment for foreign residents but should remain prudent in letting more refugees into the country, a government survey showed on Friday.
Around 75% of Japanese see need to make nation more hospitable for foreign residents, government ...
A large majority of Japanese believe the nation needs to create a more welcoming environment for foreign residents, but that it should remain prudent in letting more refugees into the country, a go...
Memories from the Great Hanshin Earthquake still resonate 25 years later
On the morning of Jan. 17, 1995, I was jolted awake in my Kyoto apartment by the largest earthquake I'd ever experienced. The glass windows shook violently, but thankfully didn't break. Before g...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tepco Holdings President Tomoaki Kobayakawa (left) talks with Nuclear Regulation Authority Chairman Takeshi Fuketa on Thursday in Tokyo. | KYODO

, , , , ,