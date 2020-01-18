National / Politics

Japanese Communist Party slams China in first platform change since 2004

Kyodo

ATAMI, SHIZUOKA PREF. – The Japanese Communist Party criticized China’s current leadership in the first revision since 2004 of its fundamental policy platform, adopted Saturday, saying Beijing’s quest for “great-power chauvinism and hegemonism” is problematic.

“The Chinese leadership’s mistake is extremely serious. That action does not deserve the name of the Communist Party,” party chief Kazuo Shii said at its convention, held for the first time in three years, referring to Beijing’s expansionary activities in the East and South China seas.

At the party convention in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, the JCP also unanimously adopted a resolution pledging to cooperate with other opposition parties to pave the way for a change of government.

Akira Koike, the JCP’s secretariat head, urged that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government, “the worst in postwar” Japanese politics, be brought down by making a success of its cooperation with citizens and opposition parties.

For the party’s program, the JCP for the first time included its pledge to create a Japan free from nuclear power plants and realize a society with gender equality.

The JCP maintained its goal of repealing Japan’s long-standing security treaty with the United States and dissolving the Self-Defense Forces.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference after a trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, China, on Dec. 24.
Multiple scandals putting Abe on defensive as Diet session gets underway
The odds are high that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will be put on the defensive heading into the ordinary Diet session, as opposition party lawmakers appear to have plenty of ammunition to use aga...
Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn gestures during a news conference in Beirut on Jan. 8.
Ghosn timed Japan escape to take advantage of holiday season, report says
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn said in an interview in Beirut that he intentionally timed his escape from Japan to coincide with year-end holidays in late December, Spanish daily ...
U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft are seen at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, in March 2018.
On 60th anniversary, Japan and U.S. hail security pact that Trump branded unfair
Japan and the United States on Friday lauded the decades-old security treaty that is the bedrock of their alliance, but which U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized as "unfair" and imbalance...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kazuo Shii | SATOKO KAWASAKI

, ,