A policeman shows a rock dislodged by foreign tourists who trespassed in the ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Tourists who damaged Machu Picchu deported and barred from Peru

AFP-JIJI

LIMA – Five tourists accused of damaging Peru’s iconic Machu Picchu site were deported to Bolivia on Thursday and barred from returning to the country for 15 years, police and immigration officials said.

Peru Migration said in a statement the tourists — two Brazilians, an Argentine, a Chilean and a French woman — had been given “the maximum punishment with expulsion and a ban on entry for a period of 15 years.”

A sixth tourist, 28-year-old Argentine Nahuel Gomez, has been barred from leaving the small town of Machu Picchu after allegedly admitting to damaging the Temple of the Sun at the ancient Inca sanctuary.

He faces a trial in which he could be imprisoned for four years.

The five deported tourists — three men and two women between ages 20 and 32 — were dropped off at the Bolivian town of Desaguadero, on the shores of Lake Titicaca, a popular tourist destination.

The six travelers were arrested for damaging Peru’s “cultural heritage” after being found in a restricted area of the Temple of the Sun on Sunday.

They were also suspected of defecating inside the 600-year-old temple, an important edifice in the Inca sanctuary.

Gomez admitted to causing a stone slab to fall from a temple wall. It was chipped when it fell to the ground, causing a crack in the floor.

He must sign in at a local court every 10 days while awaiting trial.

The Machu Picchu complex — which includes three distinct areas for agriculture, housing and religious ceremonies — is the most iconic site from the Inca empire, which ruled over a large swath of western South America for 100 years before the Spanish conquest in the 16th century.

Machu Picchu, which means “old mountain” in the Quechua language indigenous to the area, is at the top of a lush mountain and was built during the reign of the Inca Emperor Pachacuti (1438-1471).

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The damage at the Ain al-Asad airbase housing U.S. and other foreign troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar is pictured during a tour organized for the media on Tuesday.
Iranian attack on base in Iraq wounded 11 American troops, U.S. reveals
At least 11 American troops were injured in an Iranian attack on an Iraqi base where American soldiers were deployed, U.S. Central Command said Thursday. The U.S. military had previously maintained...
The entrance of the new section of the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt. The canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, revolutionized maritime travel.
Suez Canal's invasive species driving Mediterranean marine life toward extinction
As Egypt marks the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Suez Canal, marine biologists are bemoaning one of the famed waterway's lesser known legacies — the invasion of hundreds of nonnative spec...
Image Not Available
Sepsis linked to 1 in 5 deaths worldwide: study
Sepsis played a direct role in the deaths of 11 million people in 2017, almost twice as many as previously estimated, according to a study published Thursday. That represents 1 death for...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A policeman shows a rock dislodged by foreign tourists who trespassed in the ancient Inca citadel of Machu Picchu in Peru on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,