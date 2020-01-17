It's a boy! Christel Takigawa, wife of environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, gives birth

Christel Takigawa, a freelance announcer and wife of Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, gave birth to a boy on Friday, Koizumi told reporters.

Koizumi said at the prime minister’s office that he attended the delivery and that both the mother and the baby are doing well.

He said Wednesday that he will take paternity leave in a rare move for a Cabinet minister.

The 38-year-old son of Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi said he will take two weeks off during the first three months by working fewer hours, telecommuting and having subordinates shoulder some of his work.

“As I’ve said all along, I will place utmost priority on performing my official duties and ensuring all measures are in place for crisis management,” Koizumi said.