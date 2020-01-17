A police officer approaches the people allegedly responsible for the deaths of seven people, whose bodies were found in a ditch in the Terron area of the Ngabe Bugle region, in Bocas Del Toro, Panama Thursday in this picture obtained from social media. Picture blurred at source. | PANAMA PUBLIC MINISTRY / VIA REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Seven slain, 14 tortured in Panama sect exorcism terror rituals

AP

PANAMA CITY – Prosecutors in Panama said Thursday they have found the corpses of six children and one adult in a clandestine burial pit where a religious sect was found torturing indigenous people in exorcism rituals.

Prosecutors said the dead minors found in the pit ranged in age from one to 17, and that the adult was a pregnant woman who was the mother of five of the kids.

The pit was found at a remote camp near the Caribbean coast where on Wednesday police arrested 10 members of an evangelical sect known as “The New Light of God.”

In that raid, police also freed 14 members of the Ngabe Bugle indigenous group who had been tied up and beaten with wooden cudgels and Bibles.

The Ngabe Bugle are Panama’s largest indigenous group, and suffer from high rates of poverty and illiteracy.

It was not clear exactly what the rituals consisted of, but they appeared to involve some form of conversion and exorcism.

Nor was it clear what belief or affiliations “The New Light of God” church has. A well-established evangelical church known as Luz del Mundo said in a press statement that it had no ties to those arrested.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Sepsis linked to 1 in 5 deaths worldwide: study
Sepsis played a direct role in the deaths of 11 million people in 2017, almost twice as many as previously estimated, according to a study published Thursday. That represents 1 death for...
Libyan Gen. Khalifa Hifter (back left) arrives at a hotel in Athens Thursday. Greece will block any European peace deal on Libya unless an agreement between the internationally recognized government in Tripoli and Turkey on maritime borders is scrapped, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned Thursday.
Khalifa Hifter 'agrees to abide by' cease-fire, ready to join Libya peace talks: Germany
Libyan strongman Khalifa Hifter has agreed to abide by a cease-fire and said he was ready to participate in an international conference in Berlin on Sunday, Germany's foreign minister said. Liby...
The screen of an electronic voting machine is seen during 2016 testing at the Kennesaw State University Center for Election Systems in Kennesaw, Georgia. A computer security expert says he found that an election server central to a legal battle over the integrity of Georgia elections showed signs of tampering. The server was left exposed to the open internet for at least six months, a problem discovered in August 2016.
FBI to keep states in loop on election breaches: AP sources
The FBI, in a change of policy, is committing to inform state officials if local election systems have been breached, federal officials told The Associated Press. In the past, the FBI would aler...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A police officer approaches the people allegedly responsible for the deaths of seven people, whose bodies were found in a ditch in the Terron area of the Ngabe Bugle region, in Bocas Del Toro, Panama Thursday in this picture obtained from social media. Picture blurred at source. | PANAMA PUBLIC MINISTRY / VIA REUTERS Panamanian paramedics carry one of 15 people rescued from a religious sect on a stretcher in Santiago, Veraguas province, Panama, Wednesday. | HO / TVN NOTICIAS / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,