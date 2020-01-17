U.S. Coast Guard members are shown on the motor yacht Carefree, after it was interdicted off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last July. Twelve Chinese migrants and two potential smugglers were on the boat. Federal prosecutors say authorities have thwarted two separate attempts by smugglers to bring Chinese migrants illegally into the U.S. through Florida aboard yachts. | U.S. COAST GUARD / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Smugglers caught ferrying Chinese migrants to Florida in yachts: Feds

AP

MIAMI – Authorities have thwarted two separate attempts by smugglers to bring Chinese migrants illegally into the U.S. through Florida aboard yachts.

Three men are facing human smuggling charges in federal courts in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. The Miami Herald first reported they are accused of ferrying a total of 26 Chinese migrants from the Bahamas in two unrelated cases where authorities also confiscated more than $300,000.

It wasn’t clear if the Chinese migrants were seeking to stay in South Florida or go elsewhere once they hit land. The Bahamas has imported thousands of Chinese workers to build hotels and other tourist attractions as Beijing invests in development projects throughout beach resorts.

In the most recent detention, the Coast Guard caught 51-year-old Rocco Oppedisano in December piloting a yacht with 14 Chinese passengers and one Bahamian. Authorities confiscated $36,000 and $171,850 Bahamian Dollars, which is on par with the U.S. dollar. The Italian man appeared before a judge Wednesday and is scheduled for arraignment next week. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last July, the Coast Guard caught two men attempting to smuggle 12 Chinese migrants in a yacht. Crew member Robert L. McNeil Jr. had initially said they were taking eight Japanese passengers who did not need additional visas to enter the U.S.

Authorities found $118,100 behind wall paneling in the yacht’s master stateroom, court records show. The captain, James A. Bradford, told authorities that he never checked to see if the passengers had the required travel documents.

McNeil pleaded guilty to one count of alien smuggling to make a profit. Bradford is awaiting trial in Fort Lauderdale federal court. McNeil’s attorney said she would not comment, and Bradford’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The screen of an electronic voting machine is seen during 2016 testing at the Kennesaw State University Center for Election Systems in Kennesaw, Georgia. A computer security expert says he found that an election server central to a legal battle over the integrity of Georgia elections showed signs of tampering. The server was left exposed to the open internet for at least six months, a problem discovered in August 2016.
FBI to keep states in loop on election breaches: AP sources
The FBI, in a change of policy, is committing to inform state officials if local election systems have been breached, federal officials told The Associated Press. In the past, the FBI would aler...
President Donald Trump speaks during an event on prayer in public schools, in the Oval Office of the White House Thursday.
Trump denies knowing Lev Parnas despite multiple photos showing them together
President Donald Trump insisted he doesn't know Lev Parnas, a Rudy Giuliani associate who says he helped the president's personal lawyer dig up dirt on Joe Biden in Ukraine, despite multiple pictur...
Presiding officer Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts swears in members of the Senate for the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington Thursday.
Chief justice sworn in as historic Trump impeachment trial begins in Senate
The historic impeachment trial of Donald Trump opened Thursday in the U.S. Senate, as lawmakers took a solemn oath to be "impartial" in deciding whether to force the 45th U.S. president from office...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Coast Guard members are shown on the motor yacht Carefree, after it was interdicted off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last July. Twelve Chinese migrants and two potential smugglers were on the boat. Federal prosecutors say authorities have thwarted two separate attempts by smugglers to bring Chinese migrants illegally into the U.S. through Florida aboard yachts. | U.S. COAST GUARD / VIA AP

, , , , ,