Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday. Japan's government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. | AP

Asia Pacific / Science & Health

German researchers develop first test for new virus from China

AP

BERLIN – German researchers said Thursday they have developed the first diagnostic test for a new virus that has emerged in central China.

The virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan last year and cases have since been reported in Thailand and Japan. Dozens of people in China have been sickened by it and one person with severe underlying conditions has died.

Dr. Christian Drosten, the director of the Institute for Virology at Berlin’s Charite hospital, said the test developed by his team will allow labs to reliably diagnose the so-called novel coronavirus “in a very short period of time.”

The test protocol is being made available through the World Health Organization, and laboratories can order a molecule from the German team to compare patient samples with a positive control, he said.

“We have just started receiving orders and are now starting to post the molecule,” Drosten told The Associated Press.

So far, doctors have only been able to perform a general virus test and then had to sequence and interpret the genome, said Drosten. Large, well-equipped public laboratories are able to do this but smaller labs would struggle to do so, he added.

“We’re more concerned about labs in countries where it’s not that easy to transport samples or staff aren’t trained that thoroughly, or if there is a large number of patients who have to be tested,” said Drosten, citing the epidemic of SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, which killed hundreds in 2002 and 2003.

Drosten, who was one of the co-discoverers of SARS, said the two viruses are so closely related that laboratories which have control samples for SARS in stock can use it to diagnose the new virus, cutting the time required to create a functioning test.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris poses for a photo during an interview with AFP at the ambassador's residence in Seoul Thursday. Washington has compromised in its demands that South Korea should pay billions of dollars toward U.S. troop presence and it was Seoul's turn to reciprocate, the ambassador said.
Time running out on U.S.-South Korea troop financial support talks: envoy
Washington has compromised in its demands that South Korea should pay billions of dollars toward the U.. troop presence and it was Seoul's turn to reciprocate before time ran out, the American amba...
Lanterns for the coming Lunar New Year line a street in Hong Kong on Wednesday.
In Hong Kong 'collapse,' government falls months behind on collecting taxes
Hong Kong is behind on its taxes. Hundreds of thousands of residents are still waiting for their salary-tax bills, which normally start to land in mailboxes in July. The hold-up is due to...
Ground crew of the Taiwan air force run to a U.S. made F-16V fighter for its emergency takeoff during a military exercise in Chiayi County, southern Taiwan, Wednesday. Taiwan military started a two-day joint forces exercises on Wednesday to show its determination to defend itself from Chinese threats.
To deter China, refined 'porcupine strategy' may be more crucial to Taiwan than high-profile arms
In her first term, President Tsai Ing-wen secured more than $10 billion in high-profile U.S. weapons to defend Taiwan against China. Over the next four years, it may be more important to acquire le...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk through a shopping district in Tokyo Thursday. Japan's government said Thursday a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan. | AP

, , , , , , ,