Horses rescued from near the Taal volcano arrive in Talisay, Batangas, in the Philippines on Thursday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Philippines' Taal volcano sends up more ash as quakes crack roads

AP

LEMERY, PHILIPPINES – A Philippine volcano belched smaller plumes of ash Thursday but shuddered continuously with earthquakes and cracked roads in nearby towns, which were blockaded by police due to fears of a bigger eruption.

Taal volcano’s crater lake and a nearby river have dried up in some of the signs of its continuing volcanic restiveness. That has prompted army troops and police to block villagers from sneaking back by boats to the volcanic island and nearby towns to retrieve belongings, poultry and cattle.

There have been no reports of deaths or serious injuries from the sudden eruption, which began Sunday, but many houses and farms have been damaged by volcanic ash, which briefly forced the shutdown of Manila’s international airport and caused more than 600 flights to be canceled. The volcano in Batangas province lies more than 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of the capital, Manila.

Amid warnings of an imminent and more dangerous eruption, police cordoned off at least four towns along or near the coast of a lake surrounding volcano island, sparking arguments with villagers.

“We’ve lost everything, our house got damaged, but I need to retrieve my pots and cooking wares and other things. They should not be very, very strict,” Erlinda Landicho, a 59-year-old mother, told The Associated Press.

Landicho, who fled with her son from Lemery municipality as the volcano erupted, was among a throng of villagers stopped by police from reentering the ash-blanketed town. A firetruck blocked a key access road and police set up checkpoints. Beyond the barricade, Lemery looked like a ghost town partly shrouded in swirling ash.

More than 121,000 people fled their homes just in Batangas province, which has declared a state of calamity to allow faster releases of emergency funds. At least 373 evacuation sites were crammed with displaced villagers and needed more ash masks, portable toilets, bottled water and sleeping mats, according to a provincial disaster-response office.

The government’s main-disaster agency reported a little more than 65,000 people were displaced by the eruption in Batangas and Cavite province. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

Among those displaced were about 5,000 people who live on the island where the Taal volcano lies. The island had been a popular tourist destination for its stunning view of the volcano’s crater lake and lush hills teeming with trees and birds. Some villagers have slipped past checkpoints to retrieve some of the hundreds of cows and horses they left behind, prompting the coast guard and police to intensify a security cordon.

A villager who returned from the island described to AP how the island now resembles an ash-blanketed wasteland.

About four villages exist on the island despite it being declared a state-protected area and a permanent danger zone. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has recommended that villagers should not be allowed back.

The 1,020-foot (311-meter) Taal is one of the world’s smallest volcanoes but also one of the most restive of 24 active volcanoes across the Philippines. The Southeast Asian archipelago of more than 100 million people is located in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a vast region in the ocean basin where most of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu is removed from the Legislative Council while Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam speaks Thursday.
Hong Kong leader says special status can last after 2047 if city is loyal to China
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Thursday that the "one country, two systems" framework under which the city enjoys freedoms unknown in China could continue after the 2047 deadline if loya...
A firefighter rappels from a helicopter into the world's last stand of Wollemi pines, a prehistoric species known as "dinosaur trees" whose precise location is secret, in a gorge in the Blue Mountains of Australia on Jan. 9.
Secret mission saves Australia's 'dinosaur trees' from bush fires
A secret operation by specialist firefighters has saved the world's last stand of Wollemi Pines, a prehistoric species known as "dinosaur trees," from Australia's unprecedented bush fires, official...
David Ford shows one of the few unburned surfboards from his vintage collection on Wednesday in Lake Conjola, Australia.
Australian fires turn historic surfboard collection to cinders
White cinders, a few fins and melted board skins are all that remain of Australian surfer David Ford's 260-strong collection of irreplaceable vintage surfboards. The hand-crafted boards, some da...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Horses rescued from near the Taal volcano arrive in Talisay, Batangas, in the Philippines on Thursday. | REUTERS

, , ,