World

U.S. and Iraq resume joint military ops after Soleimani killiing

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – The United States on Wednesday resumed joint military operations with Iraq that had been put on pause after the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, The New York Times reported.

Two U.S. military officials quoted by the paper said the Pentagon wanted to resume these operations in order to pick up the fight against the Islamic State group.

Washington began the pause on January 5 two days after the strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport.

The same day of the suspension furious Iraqi lawmakers voted to expel the more than 5,000 U.S. troops that are in Iraq.

It was not immediately clear if anyone in the Iraqi government had approved the resumption of the joint military operations, the Times reported.

RELATED STORIES

The Pentagon said it had no information to provide concerning a resumption when contacted by AFP.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that Iraqi leaders have told him privately they support the U.S. troop presence, despite public appeals for them to leave.

“They won’t say so publicly. But privately they all welcome the fact that America is still there executing its counter terror campaign,” Pompeo said at a forum at Stanford University.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment celebrate after a Virginia Senate committee voted to move it to the floor of the Senate in Richmond on Jan. 9.
Virginia moves to make Equal Rights Amendment real, 48 years later
Virginia on Wednesday moved to the brink of becoming the crucial 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in what was seen as a momentous victory for the women's rights movement even though ...
Image Not Available
Florida plans biggest purchase of Everglades land in a decade to protect it from drilling
Florida has reached a deal with a private real estate firm to buy a large swath of environmentally sensitive wetlands in the heart of the Everglades to spare the tract from oil drilling, the govern...
Image Not Available
Immune-cell 'schools' to fight tumors from within are discovered
Lurking deep inside some tumors are "factories" full of immune cells that help the body fight a rear-guard action against cancer and are key to helping some patients recover, new research shows. ...

, , , , ,