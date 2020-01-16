Reza Pahlavi, former crown prince of Iran, speaks about current events in Iran at the Hudson Institute in Washington Wednesday during a conversation with host Michael Doran. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Iranian ex-crown prince predicts Tehran regime will collapse within months

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – The heir of Iran’s deposed monarchy predicted Wednesday that the clerical regime will collapse within months and urged Western powers not to negotiate with it.

Reza Pahlavi said that major protests that erupted in November and again this month, after the accidental downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet, reminded him of the uprising that ousted his father in early 1979.

“It’s just a matter of time for it to reach its final climax. I think we’re in that mode,” the former crown prince told a news conference in Washington, which he lives near in exile.

“This is weeks or months preceding the ultimate collapse, not dissimilar to the last three months in 1978 before the revolution,” he said.

While exiled activists have routinely predicted the fall of the regime, Pahlavi said that Iranians could “smell the opportunity for the first time in 40 years this time.”

The 59-year-old heir to the Peacock Throne, who has not been to Iran since he was a teenager, cited as evidence what he called an easing of fear among protesters and the growing distancing of self-described reformists from the Islamic regime.

In an address to the Hudson Institute, Pahlavi largely supported President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign that has sought to isolate the Iranian regime through severe sanctions, saying that past negotiations have failed.

“It has long been time to recognize that this is not a normal regime and that it will not change its behavior,” Pahlavi said.

“My compatriots understand that this regime cannot be reformed and must be removed.”

Iranians “expect the world to show more than just moral support. They expect not to be thrown under the bus in the name of diplomacy and negotiation.”

Trump previously held out hope of negotiations but has recently said he was unconcerned with talks and ordered the killing of a top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani.

Pahlavi, whose Western-oriented father was closely allied with the United States, has played down prospects for restoration of the monarchy.

He says instead that he wants to support a broad coalition of Iranians who will replace the regime with a secular democracy.

Asked whether he can represent all Iranians, Pahlavi said: “It’s not about me, it’s about the people of Iran.”

“You may not like the messenger, but is there something wrong with the message?”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This photo from video provided by Rob Gensorek of Basin Tackle Charleston shows firefighters rescuing the crew from a capsized crab boat in the harbor at Coos Bay, Oregon, late Tuesday evening. Three men were in good condition early Wednesday after being cut from inside the hull of the capsized boat.
Crab fishermen survive harrowing capsizing in Oregon port
Three men were in good condition early Wednesday after being cut from inside the hull of a capsized crab boat off the Oregon coast. Their harrowing rescue was caught on video the night before. T...
Pope Francis meets the faithful during the weekly general audience at the Vatican Wednesday.
Pope names first woman to senior Vatican diplomatic post
Pope Francis on Wednesday named the first woman to hold a high-ranking post in the Secretariat of State, the male-dominated Vatican's diplomatic and administrative nerve center. Italian lay woma...
Britain's Prince Harry and his then-fiancee, Meghan Markle, pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London in 2017.
Documents suggest Thomas Markle may testify in estranged daughter Meghan's suit against newspaper
The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could be called to testify against the royals in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday newspaper, court papers reveal. Meghan is suing the new...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Reza Pahlavi, former crown prince of Iran, speaks about current events in Iran at the Hudson Institute in Washington Wednesday during a conversation with host Michael Doran. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,