Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a global conference in New Delhi Wednesday. Russia criticized the United States for introducing a new Indo-Pacific concept it said was aimed at containing China. Addressing a conference to discuss the most challenging issues facing the world community, Lavrov said Asia-Pacific cooperation until now was centered on Southeast Asia. | AP

Asia Pacific / Politics

Russia says U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy is meant to contain China

AP

NEW DELHI – Russia on Wednesday criticized the United States for introducing a new Indo-Pacific concept it said was aimed at containing China.

Addressing a global conference in the Indian capital to discuss the most challenging issues facing the world community, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Asia-Pacific cooperation until now was centered on Southeast Asia.

The Indo-Pacific concept being pushed by the United States, Japan and others was to reconfigure the existing structure, he said.

“Why do you need to call Asia-Pacific as Indo-Pacific? The answer is evident — to exclude China. Terminology should be unifying, not divisive,” Lavrov said.

The United States says the Indo-Pacific engagement framework supports sovereignty, transparency, good governance and a rules-based order among other things. By using Indo-Pacific, the U.S. also wants to propagate the idea that it’s a region that stretches far beyond China’s backyard and the tiger economies of East Asia, and includes the Indian Ocean.

In 2018, the U.S. Pacific Command became the Indo-Pacific Command.

China’s assertive territorial claims in the South China Sea, through which a third of global shipping passes, have drawn rebuke from the United States and become a flash-point for a region in which Southeast Asian nations Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei all have rival claims.

On Wednesday, Lavrov also accused Western countries of not strictly following the United Nations charter for discussions based on sovereign equality of states, noninterference in internal matters, territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of disputes.

“Western friends are using international law less and less. Instead, they have coined a new concept which they call as a rules-based world order,” he said.

He said that Russia was very much concerned with the situation in the Persian Gulf region and suggested that Gulf countries start thinking about a collective security mechanism as a confidence-building measure.

Lavrov said Iran had proposed a non-aggression pact to other Gulf states. Russia recently held military exercises with China and Iran in the region to see how to ensure safe shipping, he said.

Russia hopes the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus the European Union and Organization of Islamic Cooperation would participate in the collective security mechanism.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S. lawmakers propose sanctions over Chinese exit bans on Americans
A bipartisan group of senators has proposed legislation that would impose sanctions on Chinese officials involved in enforcing exit bans on U.S. officials in China. Republican Marco Rubio and De...
Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi leaves the Peace Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, Dec. 12. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will rule on Jan. 23 on emergency measures requested by The Gambia to protect the Rohingya from further abuses by the Burmese army, accused of "genocide" against the Muslim minority.
ICJ to rule next week on urgent measures in Rohingya genocide case
The U.N.'s top court said Wednesday it will deliver its decision next week on whether emergency measures should be imposed on Myanmar over alleged genocide against its Rohingya Muslims. The ruli...
A girl who was injured in an avalanche is treated at a hospital in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Wednesday. Search teams aided by Pakistani troops pulled out 21 more bodies from homes destroyed by this week's avalanches in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, raising the overall death toll due to severe winter weather to more than 155 for Pakistan and Afghanistan, officials said.
Girl buried under Pakistan avalanche for 18 hours is found alive
A 12-year-old girl was found alive on Wednesday after being buried for 18 hours when an avalanche in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir engulfed the family house. Samina Bibi recalled screaming and sho...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a global conference in New Delhi Wednesday. Russia criticized the United States for introducing a new Indo-Pacific concept it said was aimed at containing China. Addressing a conference to discuss the most challenging issues facing the world community, Lavrov said Asia-Pacific cooperation until now was centered on Southeast Asia. | AP

, , , , , ,