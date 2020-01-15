National

University of Tokyo fires associate professor over anti-Chinese Twitter posts

Kyodo

The University of Tokyo dismissed a 32-year-old associate professor on Wednesday for a series of anti-Chinese comments he made on Twitter late last year.

Shohei Ohsawa, an artificial intelligence researcher, “grossly damaged the honor and reputation” of the state-run university, it said in a statement. Osawa tweeted the same day that his dismissal was “unfair” and that the university was “wrong in making light of Japan’s AI technology development while valuing the diversity of various Asian countries.”

Osawa made the controversial comments between November and December, describing himself as the university’s “youngest associate professor” in his Twitter profile, and stating that Daisy, an AI technology firm he runs, “will not hire Chinese.”

“I will not bother to hold an interview if (I learn the applicant is) Chinese. I will eliminate the applicant in document screening,” he tweeted, adding, “Workers with low performance levels deserve to be discriminated against in the context of capitalism.”

Osawa also wrote that the university was “controlled by the authoritarian Chinese Communist Party.”

While he apologized for the comments in another tweet, he explained that Daisy’s employment policy was “a result of ‘overlearning’ by AI which excessively adapted itself to limited data.”

In April 2019, Osawa, then 31, became a specially appointed associate professor at the Interfaculty Initiative in Information Studies, a research organization within the university’s graduate school.

In order to prevent a recurrence of an incident like this, the IIIS will implement new measures such as deepening dialogue between the faculty and students, and setting up a code of ethics, said Noboru Koshizuka, head of the research organization, in a statement.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Shinjiro Koizumi
Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi challenges Japan's workplace norms with decision to take pa...
Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi declared Wednesday that he will take two weeks of paternity leave after his first baby is born, a pledge that may affect the mindsets of working fathers in ...
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (left), and her U.S. and Japanese counterparts Mike Pompeo (center) and Toshimitsu Motegi (right) pose for photos in San Francisco on Tuesday.
Japan, U.S. and South Korea agree not to ease North Korea sanctions without progress in nuclear t...
The top diplomats of Japan, the United States and South Korea urged North Korea on Tuesday to refrain from military provocations and continue denuclearization talks, ruling out any easing of cru...
Demolition work starts at the fire-damaged Kyoto Animation Co. studio on Jan. 7.
Labor authorities start paying compensation to families of animators killed in Kyoto arson attack
The regional bureau of the health ministry has started paying compensation claims for those killed in the Kyoto Animation Co. studio arson attack last July, after the agency recognized the death...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

University of Tokyo | KYODO

, , , , , ,