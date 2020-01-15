Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen waves to supporters outside her campaign headquarters in Taipei on Jan. 11. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Politics

Taiwan 'already independent,' Tsai Ing-wen warns China

AFP-JIJI

TAIPEI – China must rethink its hard-line stance toward Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen said Wednesday, as she warned the island was already independent and that any invasion would be “very costly” for Beijing.

Tsai won a second term over the weekend with a record 8.2 million votes, an outcome that was seen as a forceful rebuke of China’s ongoing campaign to isolate the self-ruled island.

China’s leadership had made no secret of its desire to see Tsai turfed out because she and her party refuse to acknowledge their view that the island is part of a “one China.”

Beijing regards Taiwan as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary — especially if it declares independence.

But in her first interview since Saturday’s re-election, Tsai told the BBC there was no need to formally announce independence because the island already runs itself.

“We don’t have a need to declare ourselves an independent state,” she said in the interview, which aired on Wednesday.

“We are an independent country already and we call ourselves the Republic of China, Taiwan.”

Modern Taiwan has been run separately from the mainland for the last 70 years.

For decades, it was a dictatorship under Chiang Kai-shek’s nationalists following their 1949 defeat to the communists in China’s civil war.

But since the 1980s, it has morphed into one of Asia’s most progressive democracies, although it is only diplomatically recognized by a dwindling handful of countries.

Polls show growing numbers of Taiwanese reject the idea that the island should be part of the Chinese mainland.

“We have a separate identity and we’re a country of our own,” Tsai said. “We deserve respect from China.”

China has greeted Tsai’s re-election with anger, warning against any move to push the island closer towards independence.

“Splitting the country is doomed to leave a name that will stink for eternity,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this week.

Chinese state media also accused Tsai of winning the election through cheating, without providing evidence.

On Wednesday, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office said there were no plans to change policy towards the island after the landslide election.

“Taiwan’s future lies in the unification of the country,” spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said, adding its future must be decided by “all Chinese people.”

But Tsai said China should respect the wishes of Taiwan’s electorate.

“I hope the Chinese side can understand in-depth the opinion and will expressed by Taiwanese people in this election and can review some of their current policies,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

Tsai was speaking as she announced a new “anti-infiltration law” had been signed into effect making it illegal to launch political activities that are backed or funded by “hostile external forces.”

Supporters say the bill is aimed at clamping down on China’s infiltration of Taiwan’s politics while opponents called it anti-democratic.

In her BBC interview — which came as Taiwan held annual military drills on the south of the island — Tsai warned Beijing against sending in troops.

“Invading Taiwan is something that is going to be very costly for China,” she said.

Critics accuse Tsai of being needlessly antagonistic towards Beijing.

But Tsai said she had resisted pressure from within her own party to be more forceful on the issue of independence.

“There are so many pressures, so much pressure here that we should go further,” she said.

“Maintaining a status quo remains our policy. … I think that is a very friendly gesture to China.”

Tsai has repeatedly said she is willing to talk to Beijing as long as there are no pre-conditions.

But Beijing has refused, cutting off official communication with her administration.

Over the last four years, it has also has ramped up economic, military and diplomatic pressure, hoping it would scare voters into supporting the opposition.

But the strong-arm tactics backfired with voters resoundingly backing Tsai for another four more years.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Alek Sigley says he was forced to admit to spying during an "unpleasant" nine-day interrogation.
Australian student says North Korea forced him to admit spying
An Australian student arrested for spying and expelled from North Korea last year said he was forced to write a false confession while held incommunicado. Alek Sigley was studying modern Korean ...
Kem Sokha, leader of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, is facing charges of treason in a trial that is widely seen as being politically motivated.
Treason trial begins for Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha
The trial of a top Cambodian opposition leader charged with treason began Wednesday, more than two years after he was arrested in what is widely seen as a politically motivated prosecution. ...
An injured koala is being treated for burns by a vet at a makeshift field hospital at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park on Australia's Kangaroo Island on Tuesday. Hundreds of koalas have been rescued and brought to the park for treatment after bushfires ravaged the island off the south coast of Australia.
Too many to name: Makeshift koala hospital scrambles to save dozens injured in bushfires
Dozens of injured koalas arrive at the Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park's makeshift animal hospital each day in cat carriers, washing baskets or clinging to wildlife carers. Injured in bushfires th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen waves to supporters outside her campaign headquarters in Taipei on Jan. 11. | AFP-JIJI

, ,