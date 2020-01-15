Mitsubishi Chemical to allow teleworking during Olympics under traffic-easing program

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. will take part in a government plan to help reduce traffic congestion during the Olympics and Paralympics by allowing employees to work remotely instead of commuting. | BLOOMBERG

Kyodo

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. said Wednesday it will implement teleworking during this summer’s Tokyo Olympics to reduce traffic congestion.

The holding company will allow all its Tokyo-based employees to work from home and other locations between July 24 and Aug. 9. The company, which has some 150 employees, will also ask group firms to consider their own responses.

Mitsubishi Chemical is headquartered near Tokyo Station where a large number of travelers are expected during the event. It has already introduced teleworking and will promote it among employees.

The company won’t hold any conferences at its headquarters during the Olympics and will hold teleconferences when absolutely necessary, it said. When its employees need to come to office, they will be required to do so after 9:30 a.m.

The government and organizers have asked Japanese companies to help reduce traffic congestion during the Olympics and Paralympics by using teleworking or encouraging staggered commuting.

Toyota Motor Corp., among other companies, also plans to allow 1,600 of its Tokyo-based employees to work from home during the sporting events.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. will take part in a government plan to help reduce traffic congestion during the Olympics and Paralympics by allowing employees to work remotely instead of commuting. | BLOOMBERG

