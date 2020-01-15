Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration blaming the government for the delayed announcement of the unintentional downing of a Ukrainian plane last week, at the Tehran University campus in Tehran Tuesday. The protesters are angered by the late announcement of the mistake by officials and military, saying an apology is not enough and all those responsible must be held accountable. | AP

World / Social Issues

Fresh protests erupt after Iran makes first arrests over downed airliner

AFP-JIJI

TEHRAN – Iran announced Tuesday its first arrests over the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet, as protesters vented their anger over the catastrophic blunder for a fourth consecutive day.

Two weeks after the U.S. killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq, tensions with the West increased further as EU countries on Tuesday launched a process charging Tehran with failing to observe the 2015 nuclear deal, prompting Iran to warn them of unspecified “consequences.

The Ukraine International Airlines plane was brought down by a missile shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

Iran has struggled to contain the fallout over its handling of the air disaster, after initially dismissing Western claims it was brought down by a missile before admitting it on Saturday.

The tragedy has seen hundreds of angry protesters, most of them students, take to the streets, apparently chanting slogans against the Islamic republic.

New videos circulating on social media purported to show fresh protests on Tuesday evening at universities in Tehran, along with clashes between students and Basij militia loyal to the establishment.

It was not possible to immediately verify the videos.

Earlier, AFP correspondents said around 200 mainly masked students gathered at Tehran University on Tuesday and were locked in a tense standoff with youths from the Basij.

“Death to Britain,” women clad in black chadours chanted as Basij members burned a cardboard cutout of the British ambassador to Tehran, Rob Macaire, after his brief arrest for allegedly attending a demonstration Saturday.

Kept apart by security forces, the groups eventually parted ways.

AFP journalists said there appeared to be a lower police presence on Tuesday compared to preceding days.

Internet connectivity was significantly lower than usual.

The protests have been much smaller than nationwide demonstrations against fuel price hikes that turned deadly in November.

But one commentator said the latest rallies showed there was a “real rift between the people and the authorities.

“I hope that (police restraint) will continue and that no lives are lost, because this could be a catalyst for more protests,” Mehdi Rahmanian, director of reformist daily Shargh, told AFP.

In another sign of growing dissent, a group of artists canceled their participation in the Fajr festival, held each year on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, according to Hamshahri newspaper, which is owned by Tehran City Hall.

Meanwhile, group of reformist journalists in Tehran published a statement denouncing the lack of freedom of the press and official media.

“We are attending the burial of public trust,” said the statement, which the official IRNA news agency reported on.

Even a key state TV personality, Elmira Sharifi, hit out at authorities on Twitter.

“At a time when you should come and give your apologies and explanations, you stay quiet! Why are you bringing us shame in front of the public?”

Tehran had for days denied Western claims based on U.S. intelligence that the Boeing 737 had been downed by a missile.

It came clean on Saturday when Revolutionary Guards aerospace commander Brig. Gen. Amirali Hajizadeh acknowledged a missile operator had mistaken the plane for a cruise missile and opened fire independently.

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said the first arrests had been made over the air disaster, without naming them or specifying how many.

“Extensive investigations have been carried out and some people have been arrested,” he said.

Esmaili also said around 30 people had been arrested in the protests over the air disaster.

The announcement came shortly after President Hassan Rouhani said — in relation to the air disaster — “anyone who should be punished must be punished.

“The judiciary must form a special court with a high-ranking judge and dozens of experts. … The whole world will be watching,” he said.

“It cannot be that only the person who pressed the button is at fault. There are others.”

The Kyiv-bound plane was shot down at a time when Iran’s armed forces were on heightened alert after launching a volley of missiles at Iraqi bases hosting U.S. troops.

Iran fired the missiles in retaliation for a US drone strike on January 3 that killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Guards’ Quds Force foreign operations arm.

Addressing that issue, Rouhani said while “the root of all sorrows goes back to America … this cannot be a reason for us not to look into all the root causes” of the air disaster.

The president also demanded officials explain why it took so long for authorities to announce the real cause of the air disaster.

But Rouhani said that for him it would be more important that Iranians are “assured that this incident will not be repeated.”

Iran has invited experts from Canada, France, Ukraine and the United States to take part in the probe.

The office of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday for a third time since the crash, with the latter asking for help from Kyiv in liaising with Iranian authorities to help identify bodies of Canadian citizens.

Also on the diplomatic front, Britain on Monday summoned Iran’s ambassador to lodge its “strong objections” after its Tehran envoy, Macaire, was temporarily arrested for allegedly attending a demonstration on Sunday night.

Iran’s judiciary spokesman on Tuesday described Macaire as a “persona non grata” and said his “obligations under international treaties are clear.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell meets with reporters as the House prepares to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington Tuesday.
Trump trial likely to begin next Tuesday: Senate chief
The Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to begin in seven days with key players sworn in later this week, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday. McConnell, a...
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, peaks during a news conference outside of the Senate chamber, on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday.
Chuck Schumer says believes majority of U.S. Senate backs Iran war powers resolution to block Tru...
U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he believed a majority of 51 U.S. senators will approve a war powers resolution to block President Donald Trump from further military act...
Pope Francis (left) visits retired Pope Benedict XVI at his residence of the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican last year. Benedict XVI sought to calm a dispute within the Vatican on Tuesday, claiming his name was erroneously attributed as co-author to a new book with a conservative cardinal.
Two popes — one retired, one reigning — cause furor
Ever since Benedict XVI announced he would become the first pope in 600 years to resign, Catholic theologians, canon lawyers and others warned of the potential confusion in having two popes living ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Anti-government protesters attend a demonstration blaming the government for the delayed announcement of the unintentional downing of a Ukrainian plane last week, at the Tehran University campus in Tehran Tuesday. The protesters are angered by the late announcement of the mistake by officials and military, saying an apology is not enough and all those responsible must be held accountable. | AP Pro-government protesters set fire to U.S. and British flags with a life size cut out of Britain's ambassador to Tehran ,Rob Macaire, in a gathering to commemorate the late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone attack on Jan. 3, and victims of the last week's Ukrainian plane crash outside Tehran, at the Tehran University campus in Tehran Tuesday. | AP

, , , , , , , , ,