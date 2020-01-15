A Moroccan boy watches the sea Monday on board the Spanish NGO Open Arms vessel, as the NGO waits for the authorities to allow them to enter in the nearest safe port with the 118 people who were rescued off the Libyan coast on Friday, in the central Mediterranean Sea. | AP

Migrant agency says hundreds trying to flee Libya fighting

AP

BRUSSELS – Almost 1,000 people trying to flee Libya by boat have been intercepted and returned to the conflict-ravaged country by its coast guard during the first two weeks of the new year, the International Organization for Migration said Tuesday.

The IOM said at least 953 migrants, including 136 women and 85 children, were plucked from the Mediterranean Sea and many were returned to the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

They were picked up by the Libyan coast guard, which is trained and funded by the European Union, and one commercial vessel. All were then taken to detention centers, the agency said in a statement.

Libya is run by rival authorities in the east and west vying for power. The east-based government is supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia. The western, Tripoli-based government receives aid from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

The latest round of fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli has threatened to plunge Libya into chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The IOM said no migrants were returned to Libya during the same two-week period in 2019, but that 23 bodies were recovered from the sea then.

The organization said migrants with whom its staff spoke mostly blamed fighting in and around Tripoli for the hike in departures for Europe.

“Measures to protect lives and guarantee the safety of these people are not in place” at locations in Libya where migrants are being dropped off, the agency said. “Alternative solutions that safeguard lives must be found to alleviate the suffering of thousands of men, women, and children who are held in inhumane conditions.”

Although the European Union has also worked with Turkey to stem the flow of Europe-bound refugees and migrants, Cyprus police reported bringing 101 Syrians to safety after their boat experienced problems about 23 miles off the island nation’s southeastern coastline.

Many of the the Syrians — 88 men, 6 women and 7 minors — climbed aboard a marine police vessel, while other remained aboard the 33-foot (10-meter) boat as it was towed to a nearby harbor where they were given medical check-ups.

Police said they’ll be transferred to a migrant reception center near the capital of Cyprus, Nicosia.

