A woman checks the Grindr app on her mobile phone in Beirut last year. Dating apps including Grindr, OkCupid and Tinder leak personal information to advertising tech companies in possible violation of European data privacy laws, a Norwegian consumer group said in a report Tuesday. | AP

Business / Tech

Dating apps Grindr, OkCupid and Tinde leak personal data, Norwegian group says

AP

LONDON – Dating apps including Grindr, OkCupid and Tinder leak personal information to advertising tech companies in possible violation of European data privacy laws, a Norwegian consumer group said in a report Tuesday.

The Norwegian Consumer Council said it found “serious privacy infringements” in its analysis of how shadowy online ad companies track and profile smartphone users.

The council, a government-funded nonprofit group, commissioned cybersecurity company Mnemonic to study 10 Android mobile apps. It found that the apps sent user data to at least 135 different third party services involved in advertising or behavioral profiling.

“The situation is completely out of control,” the council said, urging European regulators to enforce the continent’s strict General Data Privacy Regulation, or GDPR. It said the majority of the apps did not present users with legally compliant consent mechanisms.

The council took action against some of the companies it examined, filing formal complaints with Norway’s data protection authority against Grindr, Twitter-owned mobile app advertising platform MoPub and four ad tech companies. Grindr sent data including users’ GPS location, age and gender to the other companies, the council said.

Twitter said it disabled Grindr’s MoPub account and is investigating the issue “to understand the sufficiency of Grindr’s consent mechanism.”

Grindr did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Period tracker app MyDays and virtual makeup app Perfect 365 were also among the apps sharing personal data with ad services, the report said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
U.S. slaps sanctions over firms exploiting North Korean overseas workers
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two companies for exploiting North Korean overseas labor after a U.N. deadline to return workers who bring vital revenue to the regime. The sanc...
Employees work on Boeing 737 Max airplanes at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington., last year. Boeing reported Tuesday a net drop in commercial plane orders in 2019 and much lower deliveries as the protracted Max crisis weighed heavily on operations.
Boeing approaches Citi for new loan amid Max crisis: sources
Boeing Co. is talking to a group of banks about a potential loan as it deals with a production halt of its grounded 737 Max jetliners, according to people familiar with the matter. Citigroup Inc...
The New York Times logo is seen on a newspaper rack at a convenience store in Washington last August. The New York Times said Tuesday it now has more than 5 million total subscribers after adding 1 million for its digital offerings in the past year.
New York Times hits 5 million subscribers
The New York Times said Tuesday it now has more than 5 million total subscribers after adding 1 million for its digital offerings in the past year. The prestigious New York daily, which began it...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman checks the Grindr app on her mobile phone in Beirut last year. Dating apps including Grindr, OkCupid and Tinder leak personal information to advertising tech companies in possible violation of European data privacy laws, a Norwegian consumer group said in a report Tuesday. | AP

, , , , , ,