A undated picture taken by Janaína N. Ávila shows a scanning electron micrograph of a dated presolar silicon carbide grain. The grain is ~8 micrometers in its longest dimension. Seven billion years ago, before the creation of the sun, stars were born. 2 billion years later, they died, and a meteorite that contained those star dust dropped 50 years ago on a small Austalian village. | JANAíNA N. ÁVILA / VIA AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific / Science & Health

Oldest stuff on Earth found inside meteorite that hit Australia in 1969, dating back about 7 billion years

Reuters

WASHINGTON – A meteorite that crashed into rural southeastern Australia in a fireball in 1969 contained the oldest material ever found on Earth, stardust that predated the formation of our solar system by billions of years, scientists said on Monday.

The oldest of 40 tiny dust grains trapped inside the meteorite fragments retrieved around the town of Murchison in Victoria state dated from about 7 billion years ago, about 2.5 billion years before the sun, Earth and rest of our solar system formed, the researchers said.

In fact, all of the dust specks analyzed in the research came from before the solar system’s formation — thus known as “presolar grains” — with 60 percent of them between 4.6 and 4.9 billion years old and the oldest 10 percent dating to more than 5.6 billion years ago.

The stardust represented time capsules dating to before the solar system. The age distribution of the dust — many of the grains were concentrated at particular time intervals — provided clues about the rate of star formation in the Milky Way galaxy, the researchers said, hinting at bursts of stellar births rather than a constant rate.

“I find this extremely exciting,” said Philipp Heck, an associate curator at the Field Museum in Chicago who led the research published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Despite having worked on the Murchison meteorite and presolar grains for almost 20 years, I still am fascinated that we can study the history of our galaxy with a rock,” Heck added.

The grains are small, measuring from 2 to 30 micrometers in size. A micrometer is a one-thousandth of a millimeter or about 0.000039 of an inch.

Stardust forms in the material ejected from stars and carried by stellar winds, getting blown into interstellar space. During the solar system’s birth, this dust was incorporated into everything that formed including the planets and the sun but survived intact until now only in asteroids and comets.

The researchers detected the tiny grains inside the meteorite by crushing fragments of the rock and then segregating the component parts in a paste they described as smelling like rotten peanut butter.

Scientists have developed a method to determine stardust’s age. Dust grains floating through space get bombarded by high-energy particles called cosmic rays. These rays break down atoms in the grain into fragments, such as carbon into helium.

These fragments accumulate over time and their production rate is rather constant. The longer the exposure time to cosmic rays, the more fragments accumulate. The researchers counted these fragments in the laboratory, enabling them to calculate the stardust’s age.

Scientists previously had found a presolar grain in the Murchison meteorite that was about 5.5 billion years old, until now the oldest-known solid material on Earth. The oldest-known minerals that formed on Earth are found in rock from Australia’s Jack Hills that formed 4.4 billion years ago, 100 million years after the planet formed.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Mayor of Prague Zdenek Hrib (right) and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je pose with a signed partnership agreement between the two cities at the Old Town Hall in Prague Monday.
Prague and Taipei ink sister deal in snub to Beijing
Prague and Taipei signed a partnership agreement on Monday in an apparent snub to Beijing after the Czech capital dropped it as a sister city just three months ago. The move is expected to reviv...
Rohingya people who were arrested at sea in December walk on a beach after being transported by Myanmar authorities to Thalchaung near Sittwe in Rakhine state on Monday. The 173 Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar were arrested Myanmar's navy and escorted back to Rakhine state.
Myanmar sends nearly 200 Rohingya captured at sea to Rakhine camps
Nearly 200 Rohingya Muslims arrested at sea last month by Myanmar's navy after a voyage of hundreds of kilometes have been sent back to Rakhine state, officials said Monday. Seasonal calmer wate...
A man walks on a road covered with ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, Monday.
Lava gushes from volcano near Manila, prompting tens of thousands to flee
Red-hot lava spewed from a volcano near the Philippine capital of Manila on Monday as tens of thousands of people fled through heavy ash and frightening tremors, and authorities made plans to evacu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A undated picture taken by Janaína N. Ávila shows a scanning electron micrograph of a dated presolar silicon carbide grain. The grain is ~8 micrometers in its longest dimension. Seven billion years ago, before the creation of the sun, stars were born. 2 billion years later, they died, and a meteorite that contained those star dust dropped 50 years ago on a small Austalian village. | JANAíNA N. ÁVILA / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,