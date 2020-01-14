Faith leaders pray with President Donald Trump during a rally for evangelical supporters at the King Jesus International Ministry church in Miami Jan. 3. | AP

World / Politics

'Doesn't really matter' if there was an imminent threat from Qassem Soleimani: Trump

Reuters

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Monday morning defended his decision to kill Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, contending Soleimani posed an impending threat to the United States but also saying that was not important, given the military leader’s history.

“The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was ‘imminent’ or not, & was my team in agreement.” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!”

Since confirming that Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani had been killed by a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, administration officials have claimed they acted because of an imminent risk of attacks on American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.

Democrats and a few Republicans in Congress have questioned the justification of the attacks and said they have not been given adequate, detailed briefings.

Last week Trump posited in an interview that Iran had been poised to attack four American embassies before Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3. But on Sunday U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said he did not see specific evidence that Iran was planning an attack.

“What the president said was that there probably could be additional attacks against embassies. I shared that view,” Esper said. “The president didn’t cite a specific piece of evidence.”

When pressed on whether intelligence officers offered concrete evidence on that point, Esper said: “I didn’t see one with regards to four embassies.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Attorney General, William Barr (center) and FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich (left) hold a press conference regarding the December shooting at the Pensacola Naval air station in Florida, at the Department of Justice in Washington Monday. The United States will send 21 Saudi military trainees back to the Gulf kingdom after an investigation into the fatal shooting of three American sailors last month, the Justice Department announced Monday.
U.S. calls fatal shooting by Saudi officer on Florida naval base 'act of terrorism'
The fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi Air Force officer at a Florida naval base last month was "an act of terrorism," U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday, adding that 21 Sa...
U.S. soldiers are seen at the site where an Iranian missile hit at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar province, Iraq, Monday.
U.S. troops describe 'miraculous' escape at Iraqi base hit by Iranian missile attack
Troops at the Iraqi air base that bore the brunt of Iran's first direct missile attack against U.S. forces said they were shocked by its intensity and grateful to emerge unscathed. The scale of ...
Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj (left) holds a joint press conference with Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte after their meeting at Chigi palace in Rome Saturday. Russia is convening Libya's rival leaders for peace talks on Monday, a diplomatic push closely coordinated with Turkey.
Libya's rival leaders fail to make truce deal in Moscow talks
Talks in Moscow about bringing an end to Libya's long-running civil war failed to reach a solution Monday and have been adjourned for the night. At the meeting, Libya's rival governments conside...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Faith leaders pray with President Donald Trump during a rally for evangelical supporters at the King Jesus International Ministry church in Miami Jan. 3. | AP

, , , , , ,