Mayor of Prague Zdenek Hrib (right) and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je pose with a signed partnership agreement between the two cities at the Old Town Hall in Prague Monday. | REUTERS

Asia Pacific / Politics

Prague and Taipei ink sister deal in snub to Beijing

AFP-JIJI

PRAGUE – Prague and Taipei signed a partnership agreement on Monday in an apparent snub to Beijing after the Czech capital dropped it as a sister city just three months ago.

The move is expected to revive an ongoing dispute between the Czech and Chinese capitals that has soured Czech-Chinese relations despite a campaign by Czech President Milos Zeman for closer ties.

Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib, from the anti-establishment Pirate Party, canceled a twinning agreement with Beijing in October in protest at Chinese insistence on a one-China policy.

Hrib hailed the new twinning with Taipei as “most beneficial” for both parties on Monday, citing “shared democratic values, respect for fundamental human rights and cultural freedoms.”

Taiwan has been ruled separately from China since the end of a civil war in 1949, but under its “One-China” policy, Beijing considers it a part of its territory, with reunification by force an option.

“Prague has its own choice to become a sister city with cities of the world and I think Beijing should also let Prague the right to choose,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je told AFP after Monday’s ceremony, speaking via an interpreter.

Hrib condemned China as an “unreliable partner” in an interview run by German newspaper Welt am Sonntag on Sunday.

He added China was “full of resentment” and was trying to influence Czech public opinion, and that he could not sign an agreement that forced Prague to “speak out against the independence of Tibet and Taiwan.”

Monday’s signature comes only days after Taiwan emphatically re-elected incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen, a result widely seen as a rebuff to China.

Hrib also accused the Czech government of “neglecting” ideals of the peaceful 1989 Velvet Revolution that ended four decades of communist rule in former Czechoslovakia, as it bows to China on many fronts.

President Zeman is well known for his pro-Chinese stance, while the financial PPF Group of the wealthiest Czech, Petr Kellner, is a major player on China’s loan market.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Rohingya people who were arrested at sea in December walk on a beach after being transported by Myanmar authorities to Thalchaung near Sittwe in Rakhine state on Monday. The 173 Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar were arrested Myanmar's navy and escorted back to Rakhine state.
Myanmar sends nearly 200 Rohingya captured at sea to Rakhine camps
Nearly 200 Rohingya Muslims arrested at sea last month by Myanmar's navy after a voyage of hundreds of kilometes have been sent back to Rakhine state, officials said Monday. Seasonal calmer wate...
A man walks on a road covered with ash from the erupting Taal Volcano in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, Monday.
Lava gushes from volcano near Manila, prompting tens of thousands to flee
Red-hot lava spewed from a volcano near the Philippine capital of Manila on Monday as tens of thousands of people fled through heavy ash and frightening tremors, and authorities made plans to evacu...
Image Not Available
Thailand reports case of coronavirus from China
A Chinese visitor to Thailand has been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of coronavirus that has been linked to a pneumonia outbreak in central China, health officials said Monday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mayor of Prague Zdenek Hrib (right) and Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je pose with a signed partnership agreement between the two cities at the Old Town Hall in Prague Monday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , , ,