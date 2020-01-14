Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles and (at rear from left) Kate, Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London last March to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. In a statement issued on Monday, Queen Elizabeth II says she has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more independent life that will see them move part-time to Canada. | DOMINIC LIPINSKI / POOL / VIA AP

World / Politics

Queen agrees to let Harry and Meghan move part-time to Canada

AP

SANDRINGHAM, ENGLAND – Queen Elizabeth II says she has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more independent life that will see them move part-time to Canada.

The British monarch says in a statement that a summit of senior royals on Monday was “constructive.”

She said it had been “agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.”

The queen says there are still issues to be resolved but she wants it done within days.

Princes William and Harry earlier slammed a newspaper report Monday describing a severe strain in their relationship, calling the story offensive and potentially harmful as they embarked on talks regarding the future of the British monarchy.

The two brothers issued the unusual statement even as Queen Elizabeth II was set to hold face-to-face talks with Prince Harry for the first time since he and his wife, Meghan, unveiled their controversial plan to walk away from royal roles. The dramatic family summit was meant to chart a future course for the couple.

Though the statement did not name the newspaper, the Times of London has a front page story about the crisis in which a source alleged that Harry and Meghan had been pushed away by the “bullying attitude from” William. The joint statement insisted that the story was “false.”

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” the statement said.

The meeting reflects the queen’s desire to contain the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s decision to “step back” as senior royals, work to become financially independent and split their time between Britain and North America. The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made the announcement Jan. 8 without telling the queen or other senior royals first.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, on Jan. 9. Trump on Monday painted his Democratic opponents as pro-Iranian stooges and retweeted a faked picture of two top party leaders in Muslim garb.
Trump paints Democratic opponents as Iranian stooges
President Donald Trump on Monday painted his Democratic opponents as pro-Iranian stooges and retweeted a faked picture of two top party leaders in Muslim garb. Trump's latest assault on the seni...
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) shakes hands with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman inside a tent in the northwestern desert region of Al-Ula, north of Medina, Saudi Arabia, Sunday. A flurry of diplomatic visits and meetings crisscrossing the Persian Gulf are driving urgent efforts to defuse the possibility of all-out war after the U.S. killed Iran's top military commander. Global leaders and top diplomats are repeating in recent days the mantra of "de-escalation" and "dialog," yet none has publicly laid out a path to achieving either.
High-gear diplomacy aims to avert U.S.-Iran conflict
A flurry of diplomatic visits and meetings crisscrossing the Persian Gulf have driven urgent efforts in recent days to defuse the possibility of all-out war after the U.S. killed Iran's top militar...
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker speaks during the fourth U.S. Democratic presidential candidates 2020 election debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, in October.
Cory Booker ends presidential bid after polling and money struggles
Democrat Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race Monday, ending a campaign whose message of unity and love failed to resonate in a political era marked by chaos and anxiety. His departu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles and (at rear from left) Kate, Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London last March to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales. In a statement issued on Monday, Queen Elizabeth II says she has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more independent life that will see them move part-time to Canada. | DOMINIC LIPINSKI / POOL / VIA AP

, , , , ,