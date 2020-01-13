New EU regulations on single-use plastics threaten a market in excess of $10 billion. | BLOOMBERG

World

EU commission considers ban on plastic packaging, report says

Bloomberg

FRANKFURT, GERMANY – The EU Commission is considering setting a ban on plastic packaging and new requirements for manufacturers, said Virginijus Sinkevicius, EU Commissioner-designate for environment and the oceans, in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt.

“We definitely want to expand the rules for single-use plastics and are currently investigating in which direction it would be possible,” he was quoted as saying. “An important step would be, for example, to ban plastic packaging or to prescribe the use of recycled plastic.”

New EU regulations on single-use plastics threaten a market in excess of $10 billion, with polypropylene and polystyrene being the plastics most exposed, BloombergNEF estimates.

Adopted last year, the Single-Use Plastics Directive bans plastic products such as cutlery, stirrers, straws, cotton bud sticks and some polystyrene containers.

The EU Commission is also investigating how manufacturers of products such as tires or cosmetics could be obliged to dramatically reduce microplastics in their products.

“Microplastics are on our agenda. By the end of the year, we will provide a very detailed list of all those products that contain microplastics or that use microplastics.” Sinkevicius was quoted as saying.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Demonstrators attending a vigil in Tehran on Saturday chant for the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines flight that was unintentionally shot down last week shortly after taking off to return to Kyiv.
White House looks to draw attention to Iran protests despite lingering questions over drone strike
Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other administration officials joined President Donald Trump in trying to draw attention to dissent in Iran instead of lingering questions about the scale of the th...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, Thursday.
Trump and Nancy Pelosi square off ahead of impeachment trial
President Donald Trump and Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced off Sunday ahead of his impeachment trial, as she said senators will "pay a price" for blocking new witnesses and he quickly retorted that she ...
Police tape stretches across a street near a building after a shooting incident at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida, on Dec. 6. The United States will expel at least a dozen Saudi military students accused of extremist links and child pornography, after an investigation into the shooting rampage by a Saudi officer in Florida, media reported Saturday.
U.S. seen pulling Saudi military students after fatal shooting on Florida base
A number of military students from Saudi Arabia will be removed from a training program in the United States and returned to their home country after an investigation into a deadly shooting by a Sa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

New EU regulations on single-use plastics threaten a market in excess of $10 billion. | BLOOMBERG

, ,